Epidemiologist recommends returning to the use of masks again on the Island

Fabiola Cruz, epidemiologist at the Central Caribbean University. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The long-term effects of the pandemic COVID-19 they will affect the quality of life of Puerto Ricans in the future, so it is urgent that residents here return to the use of the mask and other preventive measures while the percentage of positivity increases on the Island.

This was assured by the epidemiologist Fabiola Cruz while commenting on the increase to 8.12 percent of the percentage of positivity regarding the COVID-19. Cruz, who directed the municipal program to track positive cases and now works as a health educator while she continues to prepare for her becoming a doctor, said this is not a time for alarm.

Today the Department of Health confirmed that there are 41 new cases hospitalized for COVID-19 and no recorded deaths from the infection in the last 24 hours

“It is not to be alarmed, but it is to be vigilant,” said the expert in an interview in which she recommended the use of masks in closed places and the return of face masks to crowded open spaces.

Cruz said that he is aware that public schools have maintained the use of masks as a norm and favored the same thing happening in gyms and churches.

The expert admitted that the vaccines that are still recommended do not prevent infection with COVID-19 and warned that the consequences of the virus in people who were infected even though they were vaccinated are unpredictable.

“We believe that people who have been infected with symptoms that are not so severe could later have cardiovascular problems,” he said.