Epidermodysplasia verruciformis, the rare tree man disease

It is estimated that only four people in the world have been diagnosed with this rare disease.

For more than two years and with the support of different organizations, including the local government, Abul Bajandar underwent 25 operations to try to eliminate the growth of warts. Photo: Munir Uz Zaman / AFP.

Epidermodysplasia verruciformis is known as “the illness of the tree man. The cause is due to a defect in the immune system, which increases susceptibility to the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Specialist Samanta Lal Sen, who followed the case of Abul Bajandar, a man in Bangladesh who suffers from this illnesscommented that it is a illness genetics in the skin and that it is extremely rare, but it is not contagious and although it is related to cancer of the skinnot much information is currently available.

To date, three more cases have been documented in the world. One in Romania and two in Indonesia.

Abul’s Nightmare: The Tree Man

Abul Bajandar recounts that at the age of fifteen warts began to appear on his leg, but he initially thought they were small, harmless warts. However, over the years, they grew rapidly and covered his limbs.

Abul’s hands became covered in warts, to the point of resembling the branches of a tree.

His hands and feet reached a weight of five kilos, impossible to move. He lives in Bangladesh, his partner and his mother took care of him, since he could not take care of himself. He needed help with his personal hygiene, feeding himself and other tasks. His job as a pedicab driver also had to be abandoned.

However, the latest news about this man is that after treatments and more than ten surgeries, he was alive and grateful to be able to perform tasks that are normal for the rest of the people.

The lesions

In this illness reddish-brown scaly plaque-like lesions occur, hence their association with a tree trunk, and most often form on the skin of the hands, legs, feet, trunk and face.

Epidermodysplasia verruciformis usually appears at a young age and worsens over time, as is currently the case with Abul, who has expressed that he would prefer to opt for the amputation of his hands so as not to endure the pain and discomfort he suffers from day to day.

People with this disorder are at high risk of developing breast cancer. skin non-melanoma at a young age, especially breast cancer squamous cells of skinso although they can be treated, there is no cure and the risks usually increase over time.

