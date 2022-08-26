Episcopal Health System San Lucas will acquire a hospital and long-term care center in San Juan

The investment will make it possible to expand health services to the metropolitan area, providing specialized care to hospitalized patients who, due to their condition, do not need direct medical supervision.

From left to right in the first row: Ramón Cantero, Juan Salazar, Rvdmo. Bishop Rafael Morales, Nicolas Lopez. From left to right in the second row: Angel Nazario, Rosemary De La Cruz, Lcdo. Elyonel Pontón, Lcda. Coral Rivera. Photo: San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center.

The Medical Center Episcopal San Lucas reported in a statement that the Episcopal San Lucas Health System will acquire a hospital institution and a extended care in San Juan, which will allow expanding the Health services in the metropolitan area.

In addition, they indicated that the acquisition agreement includes the purchase of all real estate and movable assets that make up the hospital secondary with operational license for 60 beds, an emergency room, clinical laboratory and the main radiology modalities. It will also have institutional pharmacy services and nutrition services, etc.

In this regard, Bishop Rafael Morales Maldonado, president of the Board of Directors, stressed that “today is a historic day for the Episcopal Health System (SSE), with this project we are embarking on a new path to extend our services to the residents of the metropolitan area. Today begins the last stage of the process of what will be the Hospital Episcopal San Lucas Metro and Downtown Extended Care Saint lucas. With the acquisition we achieve a dream and a goal within our strategic development plan.”

For his part, Juan Salazar Trogolo, chief executive officer of the SSE, expressed his commitment to the health of Puerto Ricans; “We feel honored to serve our brothers and sisters. With these new services we continue to strengthen our commitment to the health industry on the Island and to seek the holistic well-being of Puerto Ricans who need it so much.”

On this occasion, they reported that the San Lucas brand will continue to make an impact with excellent hospital services, for which it has distinguished itself for the past 115 years, and expands its scope with the incursion of the services of the extended care where specialized care is provided to inpatients who, due to their condition, do not need direct medical supervision provided by a hospital.

“With the arrival of San Lucas in the metro area, we reaffirm that we will continue to provide Health services with the quality and safety that the patient needs. Above all, we will ensure that care is provided with the compassion, efficiency, integrity and respect that distinguishes the Medical Faculty and staff that are part of the San Lucas family,” said Mr. Elyonel Pontón Cruz, Executive Director of Operations of the Medical Center Episcopal San Lucas, who will be the managing entity of the new services acquired.

Due to the above, he explained that he will strengthen the medical faculty, in which doctors from the Medical Center Episcopal San Lucas can treat patients from both institutions and refer them to receive care at their hospital of Ponce.

Likewise, he stated that they will extend their medical services with their specialties and surgery with the range of services available. Likewise, it aspires to integrate the subspecialized services in the Medical Center Episcopal San Lucas such as the Bariatric Medicine and Surgery Center, the Behavioral Health Center, the Acute Vascular Surgery Center and the Fetal Medicine Center, among others. Likewise, they will expand the Graduate Medical Education program, to keep the academic workshop accessible to other doctors.

With this acquisition, in the first phase, some 165 direct and indirect jobs will be created, most of which will be health professionals, in addition to a millionaire investment in the acquisition of equipment with modern medical technology and remodeling of physical facilities. . Finally, the Hospital Episcopal San Lucas Metro and Downtown Extended Care San Lucas will begin operations next September.