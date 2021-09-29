News

Episode 7: Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s Divorce – Communication

At the heart of this new appointment is the divorce between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Always with the narrator and professional voice of the lawyer Missiaggia, this new episode traces the completely unique story of the two protagonists of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. An innovative and unique format that, since 2007, has led the Jenner family to transform their private life into a real TV show.

A show that continues even when, in 2014, the two decide to divorce: from this moment, in fact, reality becomes, together with the other media, the tool used by Kris and Caitlyn to discredit each other, consequently involving in this battle media and legal even their children.

Therefore, in analyzing this case, the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia accompanies the listener on a path of awareness that aims, in addition to the choice of an agreement instead of a process, also to protection of minor children during all stages of the judicial process. To do this, he reports the testimony of Kris Jenner herself who, speaking publicly several years later about the divorce of her daughter Kim, admitted that often in the moment of divorce one is pushed to assume selfish behavior. For this reason, in this type of situation it becomes essential to push yourself to go further and prioritize the only thing that really matters: children.




“If everything were true and it had been less publicized, used, crippled, wouldn’t the children, children or grandchildren, have benefited from it?” questions the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia, who continues: “Separating with love and dignity is always the best solution, and it is that very important step that allows you to start a new life in the best possible way, without too much rubble to clean before rebuilding”.

