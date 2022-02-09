Episode 8 will be the last for Ethan Hunt!

As filming continues on Mission Impossible 8, Variety confirms that Tom Cruise will say goodbye to the character of Ethan Hunt in 2024 after the release of the new chapter of the saga directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

A few weeks ago the news of the umpteenth postponement of Mission Impossible 7 and 8 arrived, with Paramount Pictures having decided to postpone the two new films of the saga to 2023 and 2024 respectively due to the slowdowns linked to the pandemic: inevitably, these continuous pauses, restarts and postponements have had a considerable impact on production of the two films, with the budget of the seventh episode that according to Variety would have risen up to 290 million dollars.

Beyond this aspect, however, the magazine also confirmed what many had suspected from the beginning: Mission Impossible ‘new double’ film will mark the end of Tom Cruise in the sagaat least as far as the lead actor role is concerned: after all, the star has also been a producer on every film in the series to date, and it is not excluded that Paramount may continue the franchise putting the spotlight on old or new characters. At the moment, however, there is no news in this regard.

Mission: Impossible 7 has a release date set for July 14, 2023, the sequel Mission: Impossible 8 will be released on June 28, 2024.