EPL: a relationship to reinvent between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo



Wednesday, August 31, 2022. 09:09

LONDON, United Kingdom – Without a home ground on the eve of the end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future seems blocked at Manchester United, a delicate situation that both parties will have to try to manage with tact.

Since the five-time Ballon d’Or, 37, lived two matches in a row as a substitute to see his team win with very encouraging if not brilliant performances, his relationship with the club is sinking into the dead end.

Apart from a scowl on the bench, his comebacks – 4 minutes against Liverpool (2-1) and 22 against Southampton (1-0) – were fairly anonymous, even if there was nothing to reproach him for. attitude or investment once in the field.

Asked on the eve of the match against Leicester as part of the 5th day of the Premier League, coach Erik ten Hag repeated on Wednesday that he was counting on the Portuguese. “It’s clear, of course. As I said, we need quality players, ”he slipped, without letting anything filter out of the role that the player will have.

But if the door to a departure closes for “CR7”, still eager to shine in a team playing the C1, for which United is not qualified, the desire to save appearances may no longer be relevant.

“Knowing Cristiano, I’m absolutely sure he’s absolutely beside himself right now,” former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand said in a YouTube interview on Wednesday.

A bad pay cut

“You don’t realize what he has accomplished in his career over such a phenomenal time, at the level he has played, being someone who accepts not to start matches in a club that is not even qualified for the Champions League,” he added.

The English press had thus assured that one of the reasons for his request to be transferred was that he had, like all players, to suffer a 25% drop in salary due to non-qualification for the C1.

The biggest salary of the club, the Portuguese would have protested to the management, believing that, at least, he had done his part of the job.

With 24 goals in 39 appearances, his contribution may have seemed statistically interesting, but his return to England quickly turned into a tactical fiasco.

His lack of activity without the ball, especially in the pressing, has often been pointed out in the Mancunian difficulties last season which cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job in November, before an unconvincing interim from Ralf Rangnick.

As early as January, the latter campaigned privately with his management to get rid of Ronaldo in the summer, assured The Athletic.

Disenchantment shared

The online magazine also reveals that Ronaldo went to see Rangnick in February with a group of players including Paul Pogba and Raphaël Varane, demanding to play him two up front, preferably alongside Edinson Cavani, who has now left for Valencia, and for the coach to eject defender Harry Maguire from the holders.

Returning to Manchester United, where he had shone from 2003 to 2009 with a Champions League title in particular (2008), Ronaldo had probably not measured the extent of the problems of a club which seeks in vain to regain its prestige.

If not playing the C1 for the first time in more than 15 years would be a real injury for him, “CR7” will not slow down as the World Cup in Qatar looms (November 20 – December 18).

Not all bridges with ten Hag and his staff are burned either.

But if his playing time remains starved and Manchester United’s results do not stay good, it could be a long time until the next chance to get away, this winter.