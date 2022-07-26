EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United training center



Tuesday, 26 Jul 2022. 07:21

LONDON, UK — Cristiano Ronaldo, who skipped back to training in early July, was back at Manchester United’s training center on Tuesday, where he could discuss his future, according to images released by British media.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar had invoked “family problems” to justify his absence when the Mancunian club resumed training on July 4 and then the Red Devils tour in Asia and Oceania.

But the striker then explicitly indicated to the club that he wanted to be transferred to a team playing the Champions League, which will not be the case with Manchester United, only sixth in the Premier League last year and which will have to settle for C3.

According to the media, the player is accompanied by his agent, Jorge Mendes, and an interview is scheduled with new coach Erik Ten Hag to discuss his future.

The mythical former club coach, Alex Ferguson, who started CR7 in the Premier League, is also at the training center.

His club kept repeating that Cristiano Ronaldo, who still owes him a year of contract, was not for sale. And if the names of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and more recently Atlético Madrid, have circulated as possible destinations, the financial transaction will not be easy to set up for a player who was the best paid in the club last season with more than 500 000 euros per week.

“CR7” would nevertheless be ready to see his salary reduced by 30%. But even at this “sold off” price, Ronaldo does not constitute a long-term solution for a potential buyer at his age.