EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his contract with Manchester United



Monday, Jul 18, 2022. 12:27 PM

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo could still extend his contract with the club.

The new Manchester United boss has ruled out any departure for Ronaldo this summer, despite suggestions of the forward wanting to leave Old Trafford to continue playing in the Champions League.

Ten Hag said he plans to have the 37-year-old in his squad next season and when asked if he could stay at the club beyond that, the United boss replied that it was a possibility, especially because he’s under pressure for immediate success.

“I am well informed that he also has an option [pour prolonger son contrat jusqu’en 2024] Nope? said Ten Hag.

“Of course, I signed here for three years, but in football, it’s also short term. We have to win from the start. So I’m not looking that far ahead. I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time, but in the end we have to make sure from the start that there is a winning team. »

Ronaldo is not training with Ten Hag and the team in Melbourne after being given permission to miss the Thailand and Australia tour while he deals with a ‘family issue’.

Ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when he will return but has not ruled out the Portuguese striker starting the first game of the new season against Brighton on August 7.

“He trains,” said Ten Hag. “I think we all know that Ronaldo is a great professional and he will be fit, that doesn’t worry me. »

Ronaldo scored 24 goals last season but remained at the center of a debate over whether he could play in a team built to press the opposition, especially under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag also wants his side to press effectively but said he had no concerns about United’s No.7’s ability to get the job done.

“I think Cristiano is capable of doing it,” added Ten Hag. “In his career, he showed everything.

“I set my requirements. We want to play a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is a top player in our team.

“The players dictate the way we play. Especially players who score goals because they are extremely important for a team. You build your team around them. »