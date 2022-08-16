EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United… on one condition



Tuesday, 16 August 2022. 10:49

Will leave, won’t leave? Provided he found a club willing to offer his services, Cristiano Ronaldo was granted permission by Manchester United to leave the club.

This was reported The Daily Telegraph tuesday.

Coach Erik ten Hag will not oppose the departure of the star striker, who does not hide his desire to leave Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United have not yet received an offer from another club for the transfer of the Portuguese player, while the agent of the latter, Jorge Mendes, is currently trying to find a buyer elsewhere in Europe.

According The Daily Telegraph, the 37-year-old veteran would like Manchester United to give up the last year of his contract in order for him to become a free agent. The English club would not have the intention of complying, even if they publicly claim that Ronaldo’s services are not for sale. The English daily, however, suggests that ManU would consider a transfer offer if he received one by the end of the transfer window.

Monday, the network ESPN reported that Manchester United remained adamant that Ronaldo would not leave before the transfer deadline, despite growing concerns within the club over the negative consequences of his desire to leave in the dressing room.