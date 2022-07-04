EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United training; revived rumors



Monday, 4 Jul 2022. 08:01

LONDON, UK — Chelsea have been told Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to join them, but the club have yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN. .

Ronaldo has informed United of his desire to leave Old Trafford to compete in the Champions League but there are few realistic options for the 37-year-old, who earns around €500,000 a week.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as possible destinations, and sources have told ESPN that contact has been made between Ronaldo’s representative Jorge Mendes and new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly.

Boehly, who is also interim sporting director following the departures of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, would be drawn to the idea of ​​signing someone as iconic as Ronaldo even at this late stage in his career.

However, sources have told ESPN that some club members doubt manager Thomas Tuchel is convinced by the idea given he has specific plans to reshape his attacking line.

Absent from training

He had returned like the prodigal son to Manchester United, the club where he exploded at the highest level: a year later, after having “dried” the resumption of training on Monday, a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo no longer matters science fiction.

“Family reasons”: the reason given by the Red Devils, according to the English media, to explain the absence of the Portuguese at the training center, while all his teammates were present, strongly resembles a poor excuse.

In any case, he will do nothing to lighten the atmosphere around the player who has leaked his discomfort in the press.

For ten days, he has said to himself that “CR7” is unhappy with the laborious recruitment of his club, while Manchester City or Liverpool have already done most of their shopping.

United have reached a verbal agreement with Christian Eriksen, according to the media, and the arrival of Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia should be announced soon, but these recruitments will probably not be enough to make United competitive against City, the Reds or Chelsea .

Playing supporting roles in the Premier League and only playing in the Europa League, after he has participated in 19 consecutive C1s, for five trophies, does not correspond to the image he has of himself.

A departure that would suit everyone?

Especially since his first season after his return was mixed: satisfactory in accounting terms, with 24 goals in all competitions which made him the team’s top scorer, but in the game, it often creaked.

In a team that has never managed to find its style of play, Ronaldo’s lack of defensive work without the ball has often been seen as a big problem, along with his lack of automation with his teammates.

Arriving at the very end of the transfer window, he had hardly had time to refine them, but the progress over the season has not been spectacular either.