EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with Manchester United despite his negative attitude



Monday, 15 August 2022. 09:20

Manchester United remain adamant that Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave before the transfer deadline, despite growing concerns within the club over the negative consequences of his desire to leave in the dressing room, sources have told the network. ESPN.

Manchester United on Sunday rejected reports that they were considering terminating Ronaldo’s contract to allow the 37-year-old to join another club for free.

But some within the club increasingly believe Manchester United should be open to his departure, even if that means the team will be short of strikers.

Sources told ESPN that Ronaldo has been training well since returning to the team but has made no secret of his desire to leave during his interactions at Carrington, where the club’s training ground is located.

Uncertainty reigns over his commitment to the team at a time when Erik ten Hag is trying to get the club’s season back on track after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Ronaldo was in the starting lineup in the 4-0 loss at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, but was visibly upset when he left the pitch after the final whistle and was seen arguing with members of the coaching staff before passing by coach Ten Hag.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag is particularly concerned about any negative factors affecting the spirit of the dressing room, having realized that confidence and belief are fragile after a disastrous campaign last season.

The Dutchman could face a dilemma over his choice of striker for Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on August 22 after Anthony Martial returns to training.

Martial impressed during the pre-season in Ronaldo’s absence but missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Ten Hag is still keen to bolster his attacking line ahead of the transfer deadline – even if Ronaldo stays – by signing a reserve striker and a versatile striker.

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo and Atlético de Madrid striker Alvaro Morata are two names targeted, but there is still a reluctance to commit too much money to other deals as United is still in the hunt for the services of its No. 1 target, Frenkie de Jong.

Separately, United sources have told ESPN talks are ‘progressing’ with Adrien Rabiot’s representatives over a move from Juventus, while 21-year-old Ethan Laird has signed a season-long loan deal with QPR.