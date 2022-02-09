Epochal step on nuclear fusion: «Like a mini-star on Earth». The Italian researcher: «It could be the energy of the future» – The video

Five seconds was enough to produce 59 megajoules of energy. The equivalent of 11 megawatts of power. It is the empirical result of the experiment that took place in the European Jet reactor – Joint European Torus – on 9 February. This is twice as much energy as that obtained from the same experimental reactor 25 years ago – a sign that the road to power generation from nuclear fusion is viable. In fact, the energetic process that powers the stars has been reproduced on Earth. «The merger – reads a statement released by the CNR – promises, in the long term, to be an almost unlimited source of electricity, using small quantities of fuel available anywhere on earth, from inexpensive raw materials. The fusion process unites, until they melt at a very high temperature, nuclei of light elements such as hydrogen, which are transformed into helium, releasing an enormous amount of energy in the form of heat. Fusion is intrinsically safe because by its nature it cannot trigger uncontrolled processes ».

Thermonuclear fusion has the advantage of producing large amounts of energy with very low carbon and radiation emissions. To fuse the atoms, a few grams of hydrogen must be heated to truly extreme temperatures, “ten times higher than in the Sun”, explains Cnr. To understand the impact that the production of energy from thermonuclear fusion could have on the supply of electricity, it is sufficient to think that for the same quantity of fuel used, the fusion will be able to generate “about 4 million times more energy than that produced by burning coal , oil or gas “. Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the CNR, declares: “The results that are announced today attest to the achievement of an extremely important goal, the experimental confirmation on Jet that in a tokamak configuration it is possible to obtain electricity from fusion, and are a crucial step towards future production of abundant and eco-sustainable energy ».

In any case, today’s experiment is only one step that validates the design choices made for the Jet reactor and which will be useful for the even larger and more performing Iter experimental reactor, which is under construction in France. In fact, the amount of energy produced in the last test is anything but huge: “59 megajoules of energy are enough to run just 60 water kettles”, writes Jonathan Amos, scientific correspondent of the Bcc. «The Jet experiments have brought us closer to fusion energy», says Joe Milnes, coordinator of the tests carried out in the British laboratory. “We have shown that we can create a mini star inside our machine and hold it there for five seconds and achieve high performance, which really takes us into a new realm of science.” Paola Batistoni, an Italian researcher directly involved in the thermonuclear fusion sector, defines the Jet experiment as «a dress rehearsal for the clean energy of the future». The head of Enea’s Fusion Development and Promotion section adds: “The five seconds in which 11 megawatts of energy were produced may seem short, but in the past, fusion power generation was sustained for only a fraction of a second. By comparison, five seconds is an almost stationary situation ».

Read also: