“Epochal turning point, it will stop the evasion” – Corriere.it

But what, ultimately, is the digital euro? What will it be for? For Antonio Patuelli, president of ABI, with the future currency issued by the European Central Bank – which has recently started the laboratory to study it, the process should be completed within five years – “our habits will not change”. We will have “an additional tool for payments in electronic currency”. The important action is the fight against illegalities and the brake on tax evasion. “The digital euro is a positive innovation – says Patuelli – because it fights digital pseudo-currencies and illegal”. The theme will be one of the cornerstones of the Payments Fair, scheduled from 3 to 5 November.

What’s up with the digital euro?

Antonio Patuelli, president of the ABI “It will be a sea change. The third in the history of payments of the last 200 years. We had the progressive transition from metallic to paper money with the monetary unification law of Gioacchino Napoleone Pepoli of 1863-64. In the second half of the 20th century, we gradually moved from banknotes to electronic payments. Now digital institutional currencies are being prepared: they will be the same paper units but they will circulate technologically, not through private channels, but first of all through central banks. Today, with the physical euro, you pay through interbank channels, of private subjects ».



S.Does disintermediation ignite? A loss of role for the banks?

“It’s not for sure. So far, when there has been a monetary change, banks have been in the vanguard and indeed, they have been able to broaden their sphere of action. It could happen even now. In any case, the digital channel is positive because it fights “Nerolandia”, the submerged digital pseudo-currency. What is opaque will become visible. The digital euro will be the new frontier of electronic payments, it is an instrument of clarity ».

What kind of payment salon will this year be?

“Turning. The Salons prior to Covid were acknowledged: they took note of a gradual growth in technological payments and with Italy always backward compared to other European countries. Now there has been a leap. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Italy was the one in Europe that made fewer wire transfers, fewer direct debits, fewer payment card transactions and even fewer checks. It was not a problem of technology, but of habits and fear of traceability ».

What happened then?

«The lockdown brought about a turning point that affected customs. There was a need for sanitary prudence, the money that could contaminate was not touched but the card was used. Therefore digital payments have grown a lot: in the first half of this year, compared to the same period of 2020, they increased by 23%, contactless by 66%, smartphone transactions by 108%. These are new habits, which will remain. The increase in contactless shows that people were already technologically equipped, but they did not use the tools at their disposal ».

Will commissions increase?

«On digital payments, competition is fierce, above all between banks and fintechs. Among the sectors where the increase in prices is expected is energy, not banking services ».

The liquidity on current accounts remains high, despite the digital …

“True, there are no more 500 or 200 euro banknotes. The hoarding of gold and silver coins was frequent in times of high inflation, but now we have inflation at a standstill, rates at zero in Italy … But now we are returning to consumption “

The draft of the maneuver provides for the extension of loan guarantees until June 2022, what do you think?

“Until the pandemic is really over, it will not be possible to abandon extraordinary finance. We hope that the Budget Law provides for the continuation of loan guarantees for 2022, which are working strongly: first for liquidity, replenishment of stocks, now for investments. The use of these guaranteed funds is subject to control by the authorities: the Central Guarantee Fund for small and medium-sized enterprises, plus the Guardia di Finanza and the Bank of Italy. Who is carrying out inspections in banks to verify that the loans are for business purposes ».

