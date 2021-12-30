Epstein case, Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sexual offenses

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty: she has been conspiring for years with financier Jeffrey Epstein to recruit minors to be sexually abused. After almost 40 hours in the chambers, the jury called to decide the fate of the British entrepreneur reached the verdict. And now Maxwell risks spending up to 65 years behind bars. The 12 jurors recognized Epstein’s ex-partner – who committed suicide in prison where he was on charges of child exploitation and pedophilia – guilty of five of the six charges brought against him. The only one on which she was pardoned is that of having lured a minor – who testified under the falsehood of “Jane” – and having made her travel for sexual reasons.

Upon reading the verdict, Maxwell was impassive: she didn’t reveal any emotion, she continued to stare straight ahead. Then he sipped some water from a plastic cup. She left New York Courtroom 318 quickly and without speaking: she limited herself only to looking at her brothers in the courtroom. “We firmly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence. We are obviously disappointed with the verdict. We have already started working on the appeal, ”said Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim right away.

The prosecutor did not, however, hide his satisfaction with the verdict. “The road to justice has been long. But today justice has been done. I want to thank the courage of the girls now adult women who have decided to step out of the shadows and come to court. Their courage and willpower made this possible, ”commented Southern District of New York prosecutor Damian Williams.

Maxwell’s trial opened on November 29 and saw dozens of witnesses as protagonists. In painting Maxwell the prosecution never had any hesitation: “She was Epstein’s right-hand man, she knew what she was doing,” the prosecutor said in his final plea, describing as a key in the criminal organization of financing pedophile the figure of the daughter of the British publisher Robert Maxwell, owner of the Daily Mirror who mysteriously died in 1991.

The defense instead tried to push the line of unawareness and dissociate the woman from the figure of the financier. With the verdict Ghislaine puts aside all hope and says goodbye definitively to her old and sumptuous lifestyle, which for years has seen her protagonist of the international jet set with some prominent figures, from former American president Bill Clinton to Prince Andrew, who he is trying to definitively end the civil action launched against him by Virginia Giuffre, Epstein’s main accuser. For Ghislaine, those times are now gone as well as her famous haircut and designer clothes, which give way to the prison uniform.