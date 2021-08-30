equal as two drops of Margarita …

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe shared a funny photo of their evening, which captures them in one of those moments that mother and daughter cut out to be together between jokes and confidences and which in the United States are all the rage this time around. in particular, the two were immortalized while enjoying one of the actress’s favorite cocktails: the Margarita.

Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and of course the salt that must border the edge of the glass: excellent in summer after a dinner to quench the thirst that the seasonal heat provides and to further revive an evening like this, where the understanding between the two, as you can see perfectly, it was excellent and there is also a follower who swears that no one loves the Margarita more than Reese.

And in addition to an excellent level of confidentiality between mother and daughter, fans could not fail to see a strong resemblance between Reese and Ava. In this playful pose, with the young woman holding half a lime in her hand and the actress holding it close to her eye as if it were a monocle, they look like a “copy and paste” of each other, as pointed out by a user.

While another fan has mistaken them for twins, and there is another who admits: “For a moment I did not understand who was who”. As expected, many supporters have expressed their great surprise at the physical resemblance between the 45-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 21-year-old UC Berkeley student.

In July, Reese posted a vacation selfie of the two of them smiling on the beach, adding the caption: “My girlfriend” and when Ava turned 21 in September, her mother posted on Instagram: “Ava, I’m not here. enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you have already accomplished. I can’t wait to see ALL the good you will do. put into this world. “

Ruggero Biamonti