equal Tottenham. Ranieri’s Watford collapses

SOUTHAMPTON (England) – After the successes of boxing day Southampton And Tottenham compete in the 20th round of Premier League. The first 25 minutes of great intensity are then the Saints to put the arrow with a delicious right of Ward-Prowse which leaves no chance for Lloris. The Spurs reaction is not vehement, but at 39 ‘comes the episode that changes the match: Salisu stretches Son in the area, penalty and expulsion, with Kane from the disk that slips under the intersection putting the result in a draw. In the second half the number 10 of With you also finds the doubling, but the Var cancels for offside, the Spurs try hard, but Hasenhuttl’s team defends itself with order and thanks also to the excellent interventions of Forster tears an excellent equalizer for 1-1.

Leicester’s shot on Liverpool: Klopp at -6 from Guardiola

Very important challenge to the King Power Stadium for Liverpool, 6 points behind Manchester City at the top and called to win to continue chasing the Citizens. Leicester, on the other hand, is on the hunt for points to move up the standings, currently in twelfth place at -9 from fifth-placed West Ham. The match opens with the domination of Klopp’s team who at 16 ‘manages to earn a penalty for Ndidi’s foul on Salah. The Egyptian who comes from the disk shows up stopped by Schmeichel. Liverpool continues to press and impose their game, but the first half ends 0-0. In the second half Leicester takes courage and finds at 58 ‘the goal that unlocks the game, with the shot of Lookman who overtakes two defenders and then beats Alisson. The Reds try to react but hit the defensive wall of Schmeichel who leaves no space. The assault in the final does not produce the desired results: it ends 1-0 for Leicester who rises to ninth place at -6 from West Ham. Guardiola smiles and thus takes Klopp to +6.

Ranieri’s Watford collapses: West Ham poker

From the last release on December 10, the Watford against the West Ham. 5 ‘is enough for the men of Ranieri to go through the network of Dennis primed to perfection by King, but at 27 ‘ Soucek puts everything back in balance on the assist of the usual Bowen and before 45 ‘ Benrahma the limelight completely. In the second half, at 58 ‘, the guests also drop the trio with Noble which virtually closes the match with the Hornets unable to react, indeed, in the recovery there is room for poker with Vlasic who puts his signature on 4-1 the final. An important victory also for the Crystal Palace which goes on for times with Edouard on a penalty, Mateta and Schlupp before the interval, spreading the Norwich with a clear 3-0.

