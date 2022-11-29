EQUALITY PABLO MOTORCYCLES | They recover an imitation of José Mota to Pablo Motos and the networks burn instantly

The reason why all these videos about the presenter’s past have been rescued is that, after a campaign of the Ministry of Equality against Gender Violence where an allusion to the interview with Elsa Pataky was made, Pablo Motos responded for ten minutes trying to show that he had not behaved macho, and that he treated all the guests equally, regardless of whether they were men or women.

The cuts of various programs, especially those that were broadcast when ‘El Hormiguero’ was staying on Cuatro, leave no room for opinion on the bad practices of the interviewer and They have already spread like wildfire through social networks.

Ana de Armas, Virginia Maestro or Imanol Arias: Pablo Motos’ most macho moments in ‘El Hormiguero’

José Mota’s sketch on the machismo of Pablo Motos

The video that social networks have recovered belongs to the special of ‘New Year’s Eve with Mota’ that was broadcast on Spanish Television on the last day of 2017: in it you can see how the comedian imitates Pablo Motos doing an interview with Garbiñe Muguruzawhen she became Wimbeldon champion.

All the questions have that strong personal touch, where The private life of the tennis player is more important than her professional career: “We are with the recent champion of the Wimbledon tournament, Garbiñe Mugurza. Is there a question that all the viewers who follow us want to know, married or single?

He also asks when to have children? Are you afraid that you might miss the rice?; Do you like cooking?; or “of all the rivals you face, which do you think is the most attractive, the Russian or the French?”

Although in the video it is not explicitly stated that the imitated is Pablo Motos, as in the announcement of the Ministry of Equality, The networks have not hesitated to oppose the two situations and denounce that in this case Antena 3 did not start a campaign to knock down the joke.