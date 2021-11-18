Equalization contribution: calculation of the amount due Excel

Product details

Excel sheet for the calculation of the “equalization” grant, pursuant to article 1, paragraphs 16-30 of Law Decree 25/05/2021 n ° 73 (Sostegni-bis).

All ready for the determination of the amount of the equalization contribution: depending on the volume of revenues in 2019, different percentages (from 30% to 5%) will be applied to the difference between the economic result for the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2020 and that for the tax period tax in progress as of 31 December 2019, decreased by the amount of any non-repayable contributions recognized by the tax office.

This was established by the MEF decree signed by Minister Franco on 12 November, with which they are defined the methods for determining the contribution, waiting to be made official in the Official Gazette.

Following approval of the aforementioned decree, we therefore proceeded to update the excel tool, which initially allowed to carry out an initial assessment on the comparison between the economic result of 2019 and that of 2020, while it now carries out the actual calculation of the non-repayable equalization contribution due

After entering the data in the input cells, the tool will return the amount of the granted “equalization” grant; with the “import into table” button you can save your simulation list and at the moment of the request copy and paste the data.

The tool represents a utility for the Study, as it allows with the button “import into the table” to save in a list all the simulations related to their customers.