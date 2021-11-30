Equalization lost fund, application by the deadline of 28 December: model and instructions

Equalization lost fund, question at the start: businesses and professionals presenting i required requirements, first of all a decrease in the economic result for the year equal to 30 per cent, have a time until the deadline of 28 December 2021.

With the provision no. 336196 of November 29, 2021, the Revenue Agency announces theopening the instance transmission channel, publishes the instructions and the template to use to proceed with the request.

In this way, the organizational machine for thepayment of the balance of Covid refreshment points to VAT numbers: the publication of the MEF Decree in the Official Gazette, is still at the Court of Auditors for registration, but in any case we act on the woolen thread to close the game of the latest Covid aid within the year.

Equalization lost fund, application by the deadline of 28 December: the calculation of the amounts

To predict a non-repayable equalization contribution for the VAT numbers, businesses and professionals, with a amount of revenues or remuneration not exceeding ten million euros most affected by the epidemiological emergency was Article 1 of the Sostegni bis Decree.

The latter tranche represents thefinal act of a season of refreshments inaugurated with the Relaunch Decree.

Since the approval of the standard, the measure has been presented as a final balance to be paid, in fact, by the end of 2021.

In recent months, the implementation times of the measure, also linked to the presentation of the tax returns and toapproval by the EU Commission, have been in the spotlight. And it actually takes action in extremis, to the point that the Revenue Agency opens the time window for the submission of applications and publishes the entire package of tools to proceed before the publication of the implementing decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance in the Official Gazette.

The contribution is due provided that there is a worsening of the economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress at 31 December 2020, compared to that relating to the tax period in progress at 31 December 2019, to an extent equal to or greater than the percentage of 30 per cent. This percentage was established with the decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance of 12 November 2021, registered at the Court of Auditors on 24 November 2021.

We read in the provision number 336196/2021, with which the template And the instructions to follow to proceed by deadline of December 28, 2021. And to enrich the toolbox to be used to benefit from the equalization lost fund there is also one guide ad hoc, that businesses and professionals can use to navigate the rules.

Revenue Agency – The non-repayable equalization contribution – The guide The guide of the Inland Revenue on the equalization grant

To calculate the sum that will be paid by the Revenue Agency, it is necessary to proceed as follows:

calculate the difference between economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress at 31 December 2020 with that in progress in 2019;

between relating to the tax period in progress at 31 December 2020 with that in progress in 2019; subtract the non-repayable contributions received since the beginning of the pandemic on the basis of the provisions of the emergency measures: article 25 of the Relaunch Decree; articles 59 and 60 of the August Decree; article 1, 1-bis and 1 ter of the Refreshments Decree; article 2 of the Christmas Decree; article 1 of the Support Decree; article 1 paragraphs from 1 to 3 and from 5 to 13 of the Sostegni bis Decree;

received since the beginning of the pandemic on the basis of the provisions of the emergency measures: apply to the result the percentage relative to the value of revenues and remuneration achieved in 2019.

Percentage Revenues and fees for 2019 30 percent Up to 100,000 euros 20 percent From 100,000 to 400,000 euros 15 percent From 400,000 to one million euros 10 percent From one million and up to 5 million euros 5 percent From 5 million to 10 million euros

The amount of the recognized contribution cannot in any case exceed 150,000 euros.

Revenue Agency – Provision number 336196 of November 29, 2021 Definition of the information content, methods and terms for submitting the application for the recognition of the grant referred to in Article 1, paragraphs 16 to 27, of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by the law of 23 July 2021, n. 106

Equalization lost fund, the requirements for submitting an application by the deadline of 28 December

There application for the non-repayable equalization fund it can therefore be presented by VAT numbers who have registered a drop of 30 percent between economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress at December 31, 2020 and that relating to tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019. The reference value, therefore, is not the turnover as expected in the past.

It must also be remembered that a fundamental requirement for submitting the application is to have transmitted the tax return 2021 within early deadline of September 30th, a deadline initially set for 10 September and then extended.

In the text signed by Daniele Franco November 12 reads:

“For the purpose of respecting the allocation of resources referred to in article 1, paragraphs 25 and 25 bis, of the decree law 25 May 2021, n. 73, any supplementary or corrective tax returns submitted after the deadline of 30 September 2021, relating to the tax periods in progress as of 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020, they are not relevant for the purpose of determining the contribution if from the data indicated therein derives an amount of the contribution higher than that resulting from the declarations sent by 30 September 2021 “.

The contribution is also up to the non-commercial entities, including third sector entities they civilly recognized religious bodies, in relation to the conduct of commercial activities.

On the other hand, those who fall into the following categories cannot benefit from the contribution:

subjects whose business VAT number is not active on the date of entry into force of the Sostegni bis decree, May 26, 2021;

public bodies referred to in article 74 of the TUIR;

financial intermediaries and holding companies referred to in article 162-bis of the TUIR;

subjects already in difficulty as of 31 December 2019, as defined in art. 2, point 18, of the GBER Regulation, without prejudice to the exception made for micro and small enterprises.

Equalization lost fund application, model and instructions

The VAT numbers, businesses and professionals, which respect the required requirements can send request to get the non-repayable equalization contribution by the deadline of December 28, 2021:

it can be done through the Entratel / Fisconline electronic channels from 29 November 2021 ;

; through the web procedure on the portal “Invoices and Fees” of the portal of the Revenue Agency starting from November 30, 2021.

Revenue Agency – Application form for the non-repayable equalization grant Application form for the recognition of the equalization grant

The data to indicate, as reported in the approved application form, are the following:

the fiscal Code of the subject, natural person or non-natural person, who requests the contribution;

of the subject, natural person or non-natural person, who requests the contribution; the business sector in which the applicant operates;

in the event that the applicant is an heir who continues the business of a deceased person, the tax code of de cuius ;

; in the event that the applicant has carried out corporate transformation operations, the VAT number of the discontinued subject;

the tax code of the legal representative of the person requesting the contribution, in cases where the latter is different from the natural person, or, in the event that the applicant is a minor or interdicted, the tax code of the legal representative;

the declaration that the applicant is a person other than those indicated in paragraph 17 of the aforementioned article 1 of decree-law no. 73 of 25 May 2021 (subjects whose VAT number is not active on the date of entry into force of the decree law of 25 May 2021, no. 73, public bodies referred to in Article 74 of the TUIR, financial intermediaries and holding companies referred to to article 162-bis of the TUIR);

L’ indication of revenues or fees the second tax period prior to that of entry into force of the decree;

the second tax period prior to that of entry into force of the decree; the economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019;

relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019; the economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2020;

L’ amount of contributions already received ;

; the irrevocable choice whether to use the amount of the contribution as tax credit or get the direct payment of the sum ;

or get the ; L’ IBAN of the current account in the name of the person requesting the grant;

in the name of the person requesting the grant; the tax code of any person in charge of the electronic transmission of the application and any substitutive declaration, made by the latter, relating to the granting of a specific proxy, by the applicant, for sending the application itself;

the date of signing and the signature of the application.

The provision of November 29, 2021 also specifies:

The application also contains the declarations – made by the applicant pursuant to article 47 of the decree of the President of the Republic no. 445 – in relation topossible exceeding of the limits of state aid than those received up to the moment of the submission of the request by the applicant and, in the event that the subject is in one control relationship with other companies, relevant for the purposes of defining a single undertaking, by the other parties with whom it is in the aforementioned control situation, as well as the existence of the additional requirements defined by sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the Communication from the European Commission of 19 March 2020 C (2020) 1863 final “Temporary framework for state aid measures to support the economy in the current emergency of COVID-19”, as amended by Communication of January 28, 2021 C (2021) 564.

All detailed information on how fill in the application to get the equalization lost fund are contained in the instructions provided by the Revenue Agency.