Equalization lost fund: the opportunity to present request expired yesterday, December 28, and in the meantime the first results with some nasty surprises for the taxpayers they have gone out of business And closed the VAT number.

The Revenue Agency precludes access to the latter tranche refreshments for businesses and professionals without any distinction on the closing date. To illustrate the case to the editorial staff of Tax information is an intermediary who has forwarded the application to a taxpayer who has ceased operations in October 2021.

The norm, thearticle 1 of the DL Sostegni bis, leaves no room for doubt: the final balance of non-repayable contributions not only if it is not active on the date of entry into force of the Decree, May 26, 2021 for the original text and 25 July, if we consider the changes included in the conversion which in any case do not affect the reference rules.

Equalization lost fund blocked for closed VAT numbers without any distinction on the date

Article 1 of Legislative Decree no. 73/2021 introduced a non-repayable equalization contribution up to 150,000 euros for VAT numbers, companies and professionals, most affected by the epidemiological emergency.

As established by the standard and by MEF implementing decree, aid is due in the presence of precise requirements to all those who perform business activity, art or profession or who produce agricultural income, holders of VAT numbers resident or established in the territory of the State with a amount of revenues or remuneration not exceeding ten million euros in 2019.

Access fundamentals:

registering a drop of 30 percent between economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress at December 31, 2020 and that relating to tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019 ;

between relating to the tax period in progress at and that relating to ; the transmission of the tax return 2021 within early deadline of September 30th, a deadline initially set for 10 September and then extended.

The text reads:

“The non-repayable grant referred to in paragraph 16 it is not up to, in any case, to the subjects whose VAT number results not active on the date of entry into force of this decree-law, to the public bodies referred to in Article 74, as well as to the subjects referred to in Article 162-bis of the Consolidated Income Tax Law approved by decree of the President of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917 “.

The norm, therefore, leaves no room for doubts about the date to be considered to check who is inside and who is outside the audience of beneficiaries. And to provide reading instructions is the same Revenue Agency in guide published last November.

In the’list of the excluded they are inserted:

subjects who have VAT number activated after May 26, 2021 (date of entry into force of the Sostegni bis decree), with the exception of the heirs who activated the VAT number after that date for the continuation of the activity of a deceased person and of those who have carried out a business transformation operation and who therefore continue the activity of the merged subject;

(date of entry into force of the Sostegni bis decree), with the exception of the heirs who activated the VAT number after that date for the continuation of the activity of a deceased person and of those who have carried out a business transformation operation and who therefore continue the activity of the merged subject; subjects whose activity has ceased and therefore the VAT number it was closed at the date of May 26, 2021.

Taxpayers who have carried out this operation after that date are entitled to obtain the equalization grant.

Equalization lost fund blocked for closed VAT numbers: system error?

The words of the norm, however, do not correspond to the facts of the Revenue Agency. And to demonstrate this is the case illustrated to the editorial staff of Tax information by an intermediary who forwarded the request of access to aid for a taxpayer, holder of a VAT number closed in October.

The first anomaly occurred when the transmission channel was opened at the end of November requests for access to the non-repayable equalization fund: in the personal area of ​​the portal Invoices and Fees the box to send the instance never appeared.

In order not to lose the possibility of obtaining the sums allocated by the Support Decree bis, the taxpayer relied on his intermediary who sent the request regularly.

But plan B it has not borne fruit. In mid-December, one arrived reject receipt of the question. The motivation? “The declarant’s VAT number is not active”.

On re-reading the law, the outcome is surprising and appears to be in contrast with the provisions of the law and, on paper, also by the Revenue Agency itself.

The refusal of the request even appears paradoxical, if you think that the same taxpayer has received the other non-repayable contributions always provided for by article 1 of the Sostegni bis Decree and which in the same way exclude the VAT numbers that are not active on the date of entry into force of the provision.

The only possible motivation behind the rejection of the demand, at this point, it appears to be a system error. But in the meantime, whoever has all the credentials to benefit from equalization lost fund remains excluded.