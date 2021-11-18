Non-repayable equalization grant, it will be necessary to evaluate the effects on the calculation of the amount due to determine the impact of the corrective or supplementary statement presented after September 30, 2021.

The decree signed by the Minister of Economy and Finance on 12 November 2021 outlines requirements and obligations linked to the use of the equalization lost fund, last step of the aid provided for by the Sostegni bis decree.

By the end of the year, the contribution to balance, which can be accessed by holders of VAT numbers who have registered a reduction of the economic result for the year at least equal to 30 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

You will need to have submitted the Income model relating to the two years to be able to apply.

It will be possible to make a supplementary or corrective submission, but for the purposes of calculating the amount due they will be considered only the pro-tax changes.

Equalization lost fund, the effects of the corrective or supplementary declaration

The development of the MEF decree on the non-repayable equalization contribution allows you to clearly manage the sending of any corrective tax returns, by November 30, 2021, or supplementary declarations.

One of the doubts that emerged in relation to the early sending to 30 September 2021, a prerequisite for access to the equalization contribution, was related to the effects of sending of corrective or supplementary statements with changes relating to the data for the calculation of the economic result for the year.

The text of the ministerial decree it does not provide for any veto in that sense, but “Blind” the calculations already carried out on the basis of the data present in the archives of the Financial Administration.

As stated in article 3, relating to the declaratory obligations related to the use of the non-repayable equalization fund, for the purpose of respecting the allocation of resources envisaged by the Sostegni bis decree, in paragraphs 25 and 25-bis of article 1,

“Any supplementary or corrective tax returns submitted after the deadline of 30 September 2021, relating to the tax periods in progress as of 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020, are not relevant for the purpose of determining the contribution if the data indicated therein an amount of the contribution is higher than that resulting from the declarations sent by 30 September 2021. “

Corrective and supplementary declarations, calculation of the equalization fund in favor of the Treasury

The submission of corrective or supplementary tax returns after 30 September 2021, both for 2019 and 2020, will therefore have a double effect:

null and void , in the event of changes involving a increase in the non-repayable contribution due ;

, in the event of changes involving a ; instead, modifications involving a reduction of the amount recognized or the lack of the required requirements.

L’ineffectiveness of corrections in the terms and additions subsequent to 30 September 2021 also entails theinability to log in ex-post to the non-repayable equalization grant, if the changes made reveal the presence of a reduction in the economic result for the year in 2020 compared to 2019.

The decree of the MEF closes the access doors to the new and last financial contribution that will be recognized to the holders of VAT numbers.