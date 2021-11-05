Equalization lost fund, where did the MEF decree go? Risks on payment delays are getting stronger

The equalization lost fund represents the final balance of the aid provided for by Support Decree bis and thelast Stand of a refreshment season for VAT numbers most in difficulty inaugurated with Relaunch Decree.

But theirs entered the scene proceeds to slow and uncertain steps. Miss the Decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance with the percentage useful to establish the worsening of the economic result for the year and consequently the provision of the Revenue Agency with instructions for applying.

The payment of the last tranche is expected within the year but the risk of disbursement delays, anticipated by the MEF, at this point becomes more and more concrete.

Equalization lost fund, where did the decree go? The risk of delays becomes stronger and stronger

For an evaluation on the times of wait for the payment of the non-repayable equalization fund, it is worth doing one overview of the steps required to implement the measure provided for by article 1 of Legislative Decree no. 73/2021 from paragraphs 16 to 27.

The text approved last May only broadly defined the audience of potential beneficiaries aid: it has foreseen a new round of refreshments but has postponed the definition of details.

The aid is due, under certain conditions, to subjects residing or established in the territory of the State who are holders of agricultural income or who carry out business activities, art or profession with revenues or fees of up to 10 million euros in 2019.

One of the few certainties regarding access to the latter tranche of refreshments concerns the link with the tax return, a crucial point also for the next steps.

The possibility of requesting it, in fact, is reserved only for professionals and companies that have complied with the declaration obligation by early maturity of 30 September 2021.

After repeated requests from experts, the deadline initially set at September 10 was moved later this month.

The other key requirement for accessing the equalization lost fund consists in having registered a “Worsening of economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2020, compared to that relating to the tax period in progress as at 31 December 2019, to an extent equal to or greater than the percentage defined by decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance “.

On the point the undersecretary of the MEF Maria Cecilia Guerra during the questions in the Finance Committee of the Chamber ofSeptember 8, 2021 specified:

“The implementing decree will be issued after 30 September 2021 as the minimum percentage worsening of the economic result for the year to access the grant and the percentage to be applied to quantify the amount of the grant must be determined taking into account the data indicated in tax returns sent by 30 September 2021, in order to ensure compliance with the allocation of resources referred to in Article 1, paragraphs 25 and 25-bis, of the Sostegni bis decree “.

Equalization lost fund, waiting for the MEF decree and the provision of the Revenue Agency

From 30 September to today it has been over a month but the percentage which defines the limit to access thelast round of non-repayable contributions still remains an unknown: the MEF decree has not yet arrived, as can also be seen from the data emerging from theGovernment Program Office updated as of November 5th.





At the end of the year there is little, but the organizational machine has not yet started: potential beneficiaries will need to grant 30 days for the submission of applications and the possibility of making the payment within the year seems to be wavering.

On the other hand, the MEF had already anticipated it in unsuspected times, tying the risk of delays in the possible granting of an extension of the expiry of the tax return linked to the non-repayable equalization fund.

During the question for immediate response on the issue of 9 June, the former undersecretary Claudio Durigon underlined:

“It should be noted that the process of determining and disbursing the non-repayable grant introduced by article 1, paragraph 16, of decree-law no. 73 of 2021 is strictly connected to the prior availability – by the Revenue Agency – of the data of the tax return referring to both 2019 and 2020 “.

And it anticipated the price to pay for the extension, which was then granted:

“Any deferral of the deadline for the presentation of the tax return, preparatory for the presentation of the application for access to the contribution in question, would result in an extension of the time necessary for the payment of the same”.

Bluntly said, the MEF had got its hands on, but doing a quick calendar calculation is still possible get back on time only by respecting certain conditions:

a publication of the MEF Decree soon with the percentages to be respected;

with the percentages to be respected; a rapid issuance of the provision of the Revenue Agency which defines the terms and methods for sending the application and an equally rapid activation of the channel useful for submitting the application for which it is necessary in any case to grant 30 days ;

which defines the terms and methods for sending the application and an equally rapid activation of the channel useful for submitting the application for which it is necessary in any case to grant ; the quick start of the payment arrangements for VAT numbers who are entitled to it.

In other words the risk of delays the disbursement of the sums becomes more and more concrete as the days go by. But, given the quick times that have been guaranteed on certain occasions, with one sprint on the start-up of the organizational machine the idea of ​​getting the transfers of the non-repayable equalization fund within the year it can still become a reality.