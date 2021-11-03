Equation 2070. India is hungry for work, the green change must wait

For days, the Twitter profile of the Indian prime minister has been a succession of photos and videos that portray him shaking hands, giving hugs, posing alongside other world leaders. If at the end of the G20-Cop26 marathon a prize were to be awarded to the aesthetics of multilateralism, Narendra Modi would probably be the winner, even more so if we consider the physical absence and silence of the other great Asian leader, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping. . Never as in this case, the two appear in the eyes of Western countries as day and night, were it not for the common addiction to coal and the determination not to accept lessons from those who have based their growth on unbridled pollution.

The announcement by the Indian premier – who on Monday indicated 2070 as a goal to achieve carbon neutrality – has cooled the hopes of those who saw India as a more reactive ally than China in the common fight against global warming. Yet that distant date – two decades ahead of the UN global recommendation and a decade after the horizon indicated by China, Russia and Saudi Arabia – did not prevent Modi from presenting himself as a champion of multilateralism, the leader of ‘”The only major economy in the world to have respected the commitments of Paris in letter and spirit”. This apparent schizophrenia is the daughter of the particular challenges and ambitions that run through this vast country of 1.38 billion inhabitants.

“For India, accelerating the ecological transition is both complicated and necessary,” Nicola Missaglia, head of the India desk at ISPI, explains to HuffPost. “India is the third largest emitter in the world, after the United States and China. Although the scale is very different – in 2019 CO2 emissions per person were about 1.9 / 2 for India, while they were 15.5 for the US and 12.5 for China – India is undoubtedly a big player in terms of pollution. The deadline of 2070 for zero emissions is far beyond – too much, according to what climate science tells us – but we must ask ourselves how likely it is for New Delhi to reach this target ”.

Like other emerging countries, India is in a different historical span from the western one: it is a country that still has a very long road ahead of it in terms of industrialization potential and the creation of an industrial economy, especially given its ambition to become the new global factory. Now that the pandemic has made the side effects of excessive dependence on China’s production and supply chain even more evident, India sees the possibility of playing an increasingly central role in global value chains. The fact of being a democracy – albeit tinged with a growing religious nationalism – is enough in itself to be a far preferable interlocutor with respect to the Chinese regime in the eyes of a transatlantic axis that has also strengthened itself by tapping on the nail of values . The economic situation, after the Covid blow, is finally favorable: the vaccination campaign is proceeding at a rapid pace and private companies are experiencing the best year of the last decade, as evidenced by the coronation of the Financial Times, according to which “it is The time has come for investors to focus on India ”,“ a country that offers opportunities especially now that China is losing its edge ”.

If in the short time the wind seems to blow in New Delhi’s favor, Narendra Modi’s position is extremely delicate. On the one hand, he knows he has to commit to the climate, as suggested by the intermediate commitments to 2030 (reaching the maximum emission ceiling and producing 50% of energy from renewable sources), because only by being serious about this dossier can he continue to play reliability card with Western partners and attracting those private loans that increasingly emerge as the panacea for the climate crisis. On the other hand, it is aware that it must continue to run the old way – with heavy industry and coal – both for reasons of internal consensus and to continue competing in the industrial challenge with the Dragon.

“Modi was elected primarily on the basis of his economic promise to bring India among the world’s greats. His challenge, now, is to restart the economy, modernizing an industry that is still heavily dependent on coal ”, observes Missaglia. “The fact that new coal plants continue to be built is not surprising because at the moment the Indian infrastructure allows this.” Modi is a leader who pays great attention to internal consensus. The next elections for the office of prime minister will be in 2024, but there is a whole series of intermediate appointments that count a lot in terms of rapprochement.

“We all know that the green transition has costs,” continues the ISPI analyst. “For a leader who strives for consensus, the challenges are many. How to create jobs? How to industrialize the country? How to get the economy back on track while respecting green commitments? I am not very optimistic, although I see a growing climate awareness in India. We are talking about a country particularly exposed to climate change, especially in the southern areas and in agricultural areas. At the same time, we are talking about a country that has one million people entering the job market every month, 12 million people a year! This means, for a prime minister, the need to create new jobs, which is usually done with labor-intensive industrial policies, that is, heavy industry. How to make this converge with a green economy Modi will have to explain it to us ”.

And this is where the rich countries come into play, both in the regional format of the Quad (which includes, in addition to India, Australia, Japan and the United States) and in the US-EU transatlantic format. It is with the leaders of these countries – the so-called axis of democracies – that Modi has wanted to strengthen relations in recent days, first in Rome and then in Glasgow. “This Modi – Missaglia observes – recalls Modi who spoke for the first time in Davos in January 2018”. On that occasion, shaking an incalculable number of hands, he presented himself to the world as the new democratic leader in Asia. Now, having overcome the darkest phase of Covid, “it is trying to re-propose this figure of a great potential power, which however proposes itself as more reliable than China, which has not even presented itself on these multilateral occasions”.