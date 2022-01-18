Equities, hope in 2022 comes from profits

“After the solid equity rally from which we come, can the lists run again in the course of 2022?”. This is the question that has arisen Jack Janasiewicz – lead portfolio strategist and portfolio manager, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

According to the expert there is no shortage of fears among operators: inflation, labor markets, supply chain problems, mid-term elections in the United States, geopolitical tensions on the China / Taiwan and Russia / Ukraine front, upward revision of rates by central banks, valuations, COVID variants. Just to name a few.

However, Jack Janasiewicz believes that the boost in profits will be able to support the main markets over the next few months, as explained in the following analysis.

The first question we ask ourselves is whether, after the solid equity rally from which we come, the lists can still run in the course of 2022. There is certainly no shortage of fears: inflation, labor markets, supply chain problems, midterm elections, geopolitical tensions on the China / Taiwan and Russia / Ukraine fronts, central bank rate hikes, valuations, COVID variants and much more. And given that many of these fears are likely to accompany us throughout the year, it is understandable that investors remain anything but bullish. But even the most skeptical can at some point change their mind.

So what could give skeptics a reason to be optimistic looking at the year that has just begun? If our expectations materialize, we should have more clarity on many of these fears by the summer. As the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain, and if its spread, more contagious but less severe, will generate more infections but only with mild symptoms – which many experts expect – a large slice of the population could become immunized, or with healing or vaccine mediate. Decreasing pandemic concerns should help the global economy normalize, allowing supply chain disruptions to fade and labor markets to recover seriously. In this scenario, inflation is likely to peak in early 2022 and then subside at the end of the year.

Furthermore, nominal growth, while slowing down, should remain well above the trend throughout the year. From inventory rebuilding and a protracted capex cycle to robust consumer spending and growing export demand, these catalysts should support a growth regime beyond what many might expect. Housing also looks set to play an obvious role in supporting growth. Low rates, a shortage of affordable housing and a boom in millennials are all key factors. To which must be added the ancillary benefits of new buildings – ie appliances and furnishings – and consumer spending should also remain solid. Finally, we believe that the set of fiscal obstacles may turn out to be less threatening than forecasts. State and local revenues pushed well above trend levels due to higher consumption-related taxes and higher real estate values, while budgets were cut by politics during the pandemic crisis. This revenue surplus will be spent over time, partially offsetting fiscal obstacles centrally.

After all, there is no lack of conditions to look to 2022 with optimism. But what drives stock prices? The profits. And if we have learned anything during 2021, we know that US companies are doing well at managing rising production costs and wages. Worries about margin squeezing have now deflated quarters ago and the operating leverage gains accrued during the pandemic will not fade overnight. Early indications of the earnings season so far point to continued margin improvements, robust organic growth and strong EPS growth. With catalysts in place for a higher nominal GDP growth regime for at least 2022, we may again see the preconditions for an underestimation of the flexibility and entrepreneurial drive of US firms. Also, with yields still well below expected long-term inflation rates, what else are you going to wait? The TINA (there is no alternative) model is alive and well.