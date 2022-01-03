Equities listed on the AIM of Borsa Italiana chosen for fair value estimates and trend of the graphs to be included in the 2022 portfolio

We are in the early days of the new year and our Research Department is studying the opportunities that could be seized on international markets right away or in the coming months. Today we will analyze the equities listed on the AIM of the Italian Stock Exchange chosen for estimates of fair value and trend of the graphs to be included in the 2022 portfolio.

The securities chosen are undervalued compared to the calculated fair value estimates and with a long-term upward trend. In our opinion, the other securities not included in the AIM list do not have both of these characteristics. They are:

Alfio Bardolla, Comer Industries, Cyberoo, Digital360, Esautomotion, Fos, Franchi Umberto Marmi, Net Insurance, MAPS, Sciuker Frames, Shedir Pharma Group, SITI-B & T and TPS.

Graphic analysis of securities, forecasts for 2022 and fair value estimates

Alfio Bardolla (MIL: ABTG), latest price at 3.70. Fair value at 8.20.

The levels expected for 2022:

area of ​​minimum 2.70 / 3.45

area of ​​maximum 5.65 / 6.16

Until there is a monthly close below 3.18, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 5.65 / 6.16 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue will form with a weekly close below € 3.42.

Comer Industries, last price at 30.60. Fair value at 37.10.

The levels expected for 2022:

area of ​​minimum 23.15 / 28.50

area of ​​maximum 35.90 / 41.20.

Until there is a monthly close below 27.40, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 35.90 / 41.20 area. Short-term bearish trend in progress until we see a weekly close above € 33.40.

Cyberoo, last price at 7.44. Fair value at 16.10.

The levels expected for 2022:

minimum area 7.05 / 7.89

area of ​​maximum 11.02 / 11.74.

Until there is a monthly close below 5.70, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 35.90 / 41.20 area. Brief bearish trend in progress until we see a weekly close above 7.66 euros.

Digital360, last price at 4.96. Fair value at 8.90.

The levels expected for 2022:

area of ​​minimum 3.55 / 4.30

area of ​​maximum 6.99 / 7.76.

Until there is a monthly close below 4.16, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 6.99 / 7.76 area. In the short term, a bearish first indication will form with a weekly close below € 4.16.

Esautomotion, Fos, Franchi Umberto Marmi and MAPS

Esautomotion, last price at 4.68. Fair value at 7.15.

The levels expected for 2022:

area of ​​minimum 3.75 / 4.51

area of ​​maximum 6.03 / 6.46.

Until a monthly close below 3.54 is seen, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 6.03 / 6.46 area. In the short term, a bearish first indication will form with a weekly close below € 4.44.

Fos, last price at 3.85. Fair value at 7.01.

The levels expected for 2022:

minimum area 3.35 / 3.81

area of ​​maximum 5.27 / 5.69.

Until there is a monthly close below 3.58, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 5.27 / 5.69 area. Brief bearish trend in progress until we see a weekly close above 3.96 euros.

Franchi Umberto Marmi, last price at 10.20. Fair value at 12.65.

The levels expected for 2022:

minimum area 9.55 / 10.62

area of ​​maximum 13.21 / 14.57.

Until there is a monthly close below 9.30, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 13.21 / 14.57 area. In the short term, a bearish first indication will form with a weekly close below € 9.85.

Net Insurance, last price at 6.85. Fair value at 10.10.

The levels expected for 2022:

minimum area 5.55 / 7.34

area of ​​maximum 7.12 / 7.91.

Until there is a monthly close below 5.40, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 7.12 / 7.91 area. Short-term bearish trend in progress until we see a weekly close above 7.10 euros.

MAPS, last price at 3.93. Fair value at 8.90.

The levels expected for 2022:

minimum area 3.15 / 3.64

area of ​​maximum 5.43 / 6.01.

Until there is a monthly close below 2.66, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 5.43 / 6.01 area. Brief bearish trend in progress until we see a weekly close above 4.06 euros.

Equities listed on the AIM of Borsa Italiana chosen for fair value estimates and trend of the graphs to be included in the 2022 portfolio

Sciuker Frames, last price at 10.50. Fair value at 21.11.

The levels expected for 2022:

area of ​​minimum 6.55 / 8.30

area of ​​maximum 13.28 / 15.45.

Until there is a monthly close below 9.40, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 13.28 / 15.45 area. In the short term, a first bearish indication will form with a weekly close below € 9.74.

For analysis on Shedir Pharma Group please refer to this previous article.

SITES-B & T, last price at 3.52. Fair value at 8.10.

The levels expected for 2022:

minimum area 2.755 / 3.11

area of ​​maximum 4.28 / 4.69.

Until there is a monthly close below 2.60, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 4.28 / 4.69 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue will form with a weekly close below € 3.42.

TPS, last price at 5.60. Fair value at 12.10.

The levels expected for 2022:

area of ​​minimum 5.05 / 5.79

area of ​​maximum 8.01 / 8.94.

Until there is a monthly close below 4.92, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 8.01 / 8.94 area. Brief bearish trend in progress until we see a weekly close above 5.65 euros.