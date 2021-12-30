Equity markets are expected to close around their weekly highs tomorrow

Tomorrow is the last trading day of 2021, a year where many have seen dangers on the horizon, which in the end turned out to be just nonsense and harmless background noise. What will 2022 be like? Our probabilistic calculations lead us to believe that for the first 5/6 months we can see a certain weakness and then leave room for a bull market of a few years.

The expected decline for most of next year will therefore probably represent an extraordinary buying opportunity.

Let’s go back to the short term.

At 4:50 pm on the trading day on December 28th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,834

Eurostoxx Future

4,265

Ftse Eb Future

27,220

S&P 500 Index

4,791.93.

The annual forecast and the real trend of the price lists

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 23 December.

What were we waiting for this week?

Minimum on Monday and maximum on Thursday. For the moment, the forecast remains confirmed by the price trend and therefore after today’s retracement as expected, the stock markets should close around the weekly maximum levels tomorrow.

The levels to be monitored to define the current trend and that of the next few days

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 30th below 15,818. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 30th below 4,269. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 30th below 27.110. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 30th below 4,733. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,531.

Current position to be held for multidays trading

Long on the indexes analyzed in progress since the opening opening on 23 December.

How could Thursday’s trading day be played out?

Equity markets should close around the weekly highs tomorrow and therefore an opening at the lows is assumed and then room for a rise until the close of the day.