On the day a monthly setup expires, equity markets attempt a bullish reversal again but it is still too early to say that the worst is over.

The new setup will expire on January 25, but what can we project for the next few days? Should we wait for further declines or the resumption of the rise?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At the close of the trading day on January 14th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,924

Eurostoxx Future

4,278

Ftse Eb Future

27,535

S&P 500 Index

4,662.85.

Downside forecasts for the first months of the year

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the graph of the American markets



What are we waiting for next week?

It is difficult to make a reliable forecast and therefore we will proceed day by day. In fact, it is premature to say that the downside will continue, but also that it will immediately return to the upside,

Equity markets attempt a bullish reversal again but it is still too early to say that the worst is over. The operational levels

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15.961. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,711.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,283.5. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,216.5.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.610. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 27,145.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,665.13. Lasting gains only with a weekly close above 4,748.83.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

Flat on the indexes analyzed.

How could Monday’s trading day be conducted?

It is difficult to project a movement but it must be specified that the days of Monday and Tuesday will be decisive for the trend until the end of the month. We are therefore approaching decisive days.