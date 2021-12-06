After the expiration of the monthly setup on November 30th, we are now waiting for the annual setup on December 8th. What will happen? As usual, we will wait for the events and follow them. Equity markets continue to rebound today but it is still too early for buyers to return.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 6.05 pm on December 6th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,374

Eurostoxx Future

4.133

Ftse Eb Future

26,450

S&P 500 Index

4,579.15.

Our annual forecast

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 3 December.



What are the areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the current week?

Dax Future

minimum area 14,598 / 14,400

area of ​​maximum 15,200 / 15,000

Eurostoxx Future

minimum area 3,901 / 3,863

area of ​​maximum 4,090 / 4,043

Ftse Mib Future

minimum area 25,205 / 24,755

area of ​​maximum 26.305 / 25.645

S&P 500 Index

minimum area 4.442 / 4.399

area of ​​maximum 4,621 / 4,556

This is the forecast for the current week

Initial rebound with maximum between Monday and Tuesday and then new decline until Friday. Much importance will be given to what happens on Wednesday. For the moment today the day went as expected.

Equity markets continue to rebound but it is still too early for buyers to return

Below are the levels to be monitored to define the next market movement:

Dax Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15,433. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,509.

Eurostoxx Future

Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.154. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,187.

Ftse Mib Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 26.540. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,435.

S&P 500 Index

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4,609. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,673.

Trading position in progress:

Short from the opening prices on November 29th. For the moment, despite the ongoing rebound, the graphic situation of the markets has not yet changed

What Tuesday’s trading day might look like

Difficult to make a reliable forecast.