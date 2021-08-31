ER – Doctors on the front line: the series arrives on Prime Video

Aired by us on Rai2, ER – Doctors on the front line follows the stories set in Chicago’s County General Hospital, and told the lives of the doctors who work there. The cast of the series was very large and has renewed several times over the years. Surely the series remains linked to the launch of the career of George Clooney and Julianna Margulies. Other actors include Noah Wyle, Sherry Stringfield, Eriq La Salle, Gloria Reuben, Maria Bello, Goran Višnjić, Maura Tierney, Linda Cardellini, John Stamos, Angela Bassett.
Over the years the series has received numerous awards, and is still today one of the most awarded TV series in history.
Other arrivals this month on the platform include the Dinner Club, Goliath, Voltaire High and PSG city of lights series, 50 years of legend. Among the films instead we point out Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello.
