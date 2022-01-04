“ER”: so this show became a legend

Born in the 1990s, the series launched stars like George Clooney. Now thanks to Sorrisi you can see it again!

Giusy Cascio



Created in the 90s, it is the mother of many other medical series, from “Dr. House ”to“ Doc ”. He threw George Clooney in the firmament of the great Hollywood stars and kept us company for 15 seasons and 331 episodes. We speak of course of “ER- Doctors on the front line”, which is now back on newsstands with Sorrisi, complete, in 45 collectible double DVDs.

Collectible DVD

It is an opportunity to retrace the events of Dr. Ross and his colleagues, discovering curiosities and background that not even the most hardcore fans know.

Awarded by audiences and critics

In the United States, “ER”, which in English is the abbreviation for “Emergency Room” or “first aid”, was first broadcast by the US network Nbc in 1994, while in Italy its programming began on 11 January 1996 on Raidue, where it aired until June 19, 2009. In America the first season attracted around 19 million viewers and “ER” became the most followed series after “Seinfeld”. In its long history of success, the series has received 156 awards, including 23 Emmys. Revised today, it has not lost its charm and has not aged, indeed some of the insights it had at the time are absolutely contemporary. Suffice it to say that one of the most famous episodes, “Right to Image”, the first of the fourth season, was broadcast live, with NBC cameras pretending to be those of documentary makers inside the hospital.

Born from a brilliant idea

Not everyone knows that “ER” was originally meant to be a film. Inspired by his experience at Harvard Medical School where he graduated in Medicine in 1969, in fact, the writer Michael Crichton, known thanks to the film adaptation of his book “Jurassic Park”, in the 70s had written a 180-page screenplay based on his short stories “Casi di Emergenza”, destined to become another feature film directed by Steven Spielberg. After twenty years, the idea was revived to make a TV series produced by Spielberg with John Wells and Crichton himself, who signed the pilot episode. At NBC they weren’t sure they wanted to shoot such an explicit show, with technical language, but they changed their minds as the audience went crazy for everything that went on inside the Chicago University Polyclinic, County General Hospital (but in reality, the set of the pilot episode was a decommissioned hospital in Los Angeles and later the mythical hospital was built in the Warner Bros studios in Burbank, California). And in the end there was no match against the other medical show set in the same Illinois city, “Chicago Hope”, which, when competing with “ER”, suffered a sharp drop in ratings.

It has mythical characters

How can you not become attached to a group of colleagues who, after saving so many lives, find themselves playing a basketball game on the roof of the emergency room, sharing memories and secrets? Friends in fiction but also in life, the actors of the original cast of “ER” met virtually in an online “reunion” for charity in April 2021. For the occasion, George Clooney said he had reviewed the series during the lockdown with his wife: «’ER’ was a disaster for my marriage, I had forgotten everything I did as Doctor Ross» joked the star, retracing his beginnings as a fascinating pediatrician who made mothers fall in love. «Amal kept asking me: ‘Is it really you? When do you finish it? With the third season will you settle down with Nurse Hathaway? “”. Nurse Carol, yeah … And to think she had to commit suicide in the pilot episode. It was Spielberg who decided to save her. Great intuition! Actress Julianna Margulies gave us one of the most exciting love stories on the small screen and then took off in a brilliant career (“The Sopranos”, “The good wife”, “Billions”, “The morning show”). Not all relationships born in the ward at “ER” lasted, but one ended due to an excess of “politically correct” zeal: the one between Dr. Benton and Dr. Corday. It happened because the African American actor Eriq La Salle, in the plot, had had two stormy relationships with black women. So the flirtation with the character played by Alex Kingston, a white girl, could not end well: under penalty of being accused of racism against the screenwriters. Each of us has his favorite character. There are those who love Dr. Greene, super positive. Do you remember? The actor is Anthony Edwards, Tom Cruise’s co-pilot in “Top Gun”. Thanks to the part of “Ciccio” he obtained a crazy popularity (and a total cachet of 35 million dollars). And we also like to mention the two workaholics, who have made more episodes of all: Dr. Carter (Noah Wyle), present in 254 episodes of 15 seasons, and Dr. Weaver (Laura Innes) with 249 episodes from 1995 to 2009.

It is full of screaming stars

Clooney and Julianna Margulies, before becoming famous, had made cameos in the telefilm “The Lady in Yellow”. The series carried well. The same goes for “ER”. There are many stars who appear in some episodes … With our box set, you will go hunting for hidden “VIPs”. Ray Liotta, Susan Sarandon, Sally Field. But also Ewan McGregor as a robber (in the 15th episode of the third season) and Kirsten Dunst who plays a problematic teenager (in six episodes, also in the third season). Among others, we find Lucy Liu, mother of a child with HIV (in three episodes of the second season), and Zac Efron who plays a kid who was shot (in the third episode of the tenth season). Not to be missed, episode 24 of the first season. It’s called “Maternity” and it’s a bit of a splatter, because it’s directed by the director of “Pulp fiction”, Quentin Tarantino.