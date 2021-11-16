“Erase the fear from the heart”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today invites us to take that necessary step to free our hearts and thus become a sign of Jesus’ love for others. They are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer. This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje. Medjugorje message of February 2, 2008 to the visionary Mirjana

“C.dear children, I am with you! As a Mother I am gathering you because I wish to erase from your hearts what I now see. Accept the love of my Son and erase fear, pain, suffering and disappointment from your heart. I have chosen you in a special way to be the light of my Son’s love. Thank you!”.

Reflection

Our Lady first gathers us around her, to support us, to console us from our little and big troubles to lighten our hearts from all that oppresses us. Therefore urges us to renew our hearts darkened by fear, by disappointment, in order to be thus a reflection of the light of his Son.

Like?

Making room for Jesus, certain that if we truly welcome him, then He will be able to transform anything, suffering, disappointment, fear, bitterness and do something new in our life. We just have to trust Him. We ask for this grace.