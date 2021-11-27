Erasmus, study trip to Poland for pupils of the comprehensive “Sant’Elia-Commenda”

TOAST – The boys and girls of the comprehensive “Sant’Elia-Commenda” return to travel thanks to the Erasmus 2019-2021 project “Sharing European Treasure”: destination Poland. Indeed, from 29 November to 4 December 2021, the Szkoła Podstawowa Im. Ks. Jana Długosza from Raciborowicach will host the delegations of students and teachers from the other five countries participating in the project: Italy, France, Spain, Romania and Turkey. Raciborowice is a village in the administrative district of Gmina Michałowice, about 9 kilometers north-east of the regional capital of Krakow.

Three English language teachers and five students will depart from Brindisi, chosen from the second and third grades of the First Grade Secondary School of the Headmaster Prof. Lucia Portolano. Pupils will be hosted by local families to encourage better linguistic and cultural exchange. Several events scheduled in the welcoming school, a welcome ceremony inspired by local traditions and the European Games Festival during which each delegation of students will present one or two traditional games from their country. The activities presented at the Festival are the result of a preparation that, in recent months, has seen children and teenagers from the different complexes and the three orders of the comprehensive Sant’Elia-Commenda, kindergarten, primary school and Sspg, led by the team of teachers involved in the Erasmus project.

During the six days of their stay, delegations of students and teachers will have the opportunity to visit the village of Raciborowice located in the historical region of Galicia and discover the treasures of the city of Krakow: Matejki Square, Collegium Maius, St Mary Church and still The Main Market Underground Museum, the Wawel Hill and Wawel Castle. There is a full day trip to Zakopane and Koscieliska Valley, in the Tatra Mountains National Park and a visit to the Wieliczka Mine, in the metropolitan area of ​​Krakow, one of the oldest salt mines in the world. An important stop on the tour will be Oskar Schindler’s Enamel Factory, the enamel factory founded in March 1937 by Oskar Schindler, the German entrepreneur who saved about 1,100 Jews from extermination during the Second World War. Today the building has been converted into a museum and exhibition venue and the museum of contemporary art of Krakow is located inside.

Pupils and teachers will stroll through the streets of Kazimierz, the Jewish historic district of Krakow, the second largest complex of Jewish monuments in Europe, for richness and size, chosen as the set for the shooting of Schindler’s List, the famous film by Steven Spielberg, and will have finally, the opportunity to visit the nearby Auschwitz camp, 60 kilometers from Krakow. It will therefore be a journey full of emotions, a journey into the history and culture of a country that children are used to learning only through school books.