Erdogan: Islam requires me to lower rates. And the lira plummets

The Turkish lira plunges deeper and deeper, in a vicious circle between rate cuts, distrust of the markets and the president’s words that fuel skepticism.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest sortie has kicked off a new flurry of sales: «What’s going on? We are lowering interest rates. Don’t expect anything else from me. As a Muslim I will continue to do what is required by the divine decree (Nass) ».

The president refers to the Islamic doctrine which prohibits the application of high interest rates and usury (riba) as a form of credit.

These statements were immediately welcomed by investors with a new, very heavy, flow of sales on the already proven lira, which in a few hours fell by 7%, breaking down to 20 against the euro and 18 against the dollar. A month ago the Turkish currency was trading around 10 against the greenback and 12 against the euro. A real meltdown.

Erdogan has repeatedly sent back to the sender the warnings of corporate leaders on the dangers of a monetary policy of this type and reiterated that he will never retrace his steps. In the last four months, Erdogan has called for as many rate cuts, despite rising inflation, prompting the Turkish central bank to go in the opposite direction to other global central institutions, which are trying to counter the rise in inflation by tightening their links. monetary policy.