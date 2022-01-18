Erdogan’s long hand in the Balkans

The energy crisis of recent weeks should be a wake-up call for Italy’s need to pay due attention to geopolitical dossiers, yet we continue to lose influence even in areas historically under our sphere of interest. After Libya, it is the turn of the Balkans where Turkish and Chinese activism erodes Italy’s spaces. Yesterday, the president of Turkey Erdogan, during an official visit to Tirana, signed with the Albanian government “seven legal, strategic and cultural cooperation agreements, including a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the police forces of the two countries” . The visit to Albania turned into a celebration of the new sultan who inaugurated the 522 new apartments built as a gift from Turkey after the earthquake that hit Albania in 2019. Addressing Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Erdogan said that “the brothers are at the side of the brothers in times of need ».

Words that fall within his plan to use religious and cultural leverage to expand one’s interests by positioning himself as protector of Muslim populations, it is no coincidence that the Muslim community is the majority in Albania. However, Turkish activism in the Balkans is not limited only to the Albanian case but also affects other states, from North Macedonia to Montenegro. An economic and geopolitical expansion that goes hand in hand with the military one and, in these days, the Turkish Navy has launched its first spy ship.

The space for action for Italian interests in the Balkans is also reduced in light of the role played by China which between 2008 and 2018 increased exports throughout the area: Bosnia (+ 44%), Montenegro (+ 40% ), North Macedonia (+ 40%), Albania (+ 22%) and Serbia (+ 16%). The Balkans represent in the Chinese design a central territory in the corridor of the silk road and, what happened in Montenegro with the so-called “debt trap”, is emblematic.

In this context, Italy risks being left out with the aggravating circumstance that we are talking about an area that is a few tens of kilometers from our coasts, yet the Balkan dossier represents a priority for the work of the government, just think that it is was indicated among the main themes of the Italian participation in the Conference on the Future of Europe. However, the words must be followed by the facts before we find ourselves on our doorstep in a geopolitical situation from which we are excluded.