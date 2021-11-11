Erdogan’s “thirst” dries up Mesopotamia

While pro-Iranian Shiite militias challenge Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, and a new civil war is at risk, the greatest threat to Mesopotamia comes from the North. Turkey’s pharaonic project, the Great Anatolia Project, to regulate the flow of the Euphrates and Tigris has in fact devastating effects on the country. Ankara plans 22 dams and 19 power plants and has begun to fill the first reservoirs. Historically, Southeastern Anatolia was on the trade route between East and West. It has been a crucial gateway for many centuries. However, changes in trade routes and agricultural methods have put an end to its former importance.

Now this area has returned to the center. But with new tensions dictated by climate change. This year saw the worst drought in a century in Northern Syria and all of Iraq. As Kamel’s story tells. Four years ago, the stream that ran through the Iraqi village of al-Hamra dried up. Now, “all the trees are dead,” explained the farmer who grows citrus in the village. The farmers also tried to dig wells but found the aquifers too salty and unsuitable for agriculture. “They killed the trees and all our crops,” he said. The lands around al-Hamra, which were once fields and orchards, have turned into a desert within a few years, and the stream bed is reduced to a barren moat.

An Iraqi government report warned that seven million people are at risk of being left without clean water. The increase in temperatures due to climate change, the reduction in rainfall, the reduced level of rivers are a deadly combination that already produces the first effects. This year the province of Salahaddin, north-east of Baghdad, was particularly affected. Climate change is one of the factors that has led to desertification and drought in Iraq, but reduced water levels in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers are also exacerbating this phenomenon.

All of this takes place as world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26). And international cooperation has become indispensable. This water crisis could also increase the risk of water conflicts in the region. But in addition to lowering water levels, many Iraqis also struggle with water pollution and high levels of salinity. According to Human Rights Watch, more than 118,000 people were hospitalized in 2018 with symptoms related to water contamination in Basra governorate.

According to the United Nations migration agency in 2019, more than 21,000 people were displaced due to lack of access to clean water. And for the report, the risk of displacement due to water shortages remains high. In addition, decades of wars in Iraq have devastated much of the country’s water infrastructure. Even during the conflict with Isis. In fact, the collection of water during the siege of the Islamic State was sometimes a fatal activity. Many people died trying to get water from the river and wells, during the bombing of jihadists and coalition planes. But Kamel still has strong hope for Iraq. And his cry of desperation makes him say: “We don’t want other services, we only ask for water, my whole life depends on water”.