Eredivisie. PSV announce Ruud van Nistelrooij as their next manager

It’s official! The Mexican Erick Gutierrez and the PSV they already have a coach for next season and it’s about the legendary Ruud van Nistelrooywhich will take the reins of the Farmers after the contract of Roger Schmidt.

Through its social networks, the team of Eindhoven reported that the Dutch former footballer was chosen to replace the German coach, who ends his relationship with the Eredivisie team next June 30th. Van Nistelrooy will be in charge of PSV for the next three seasons.

Our new technical director.

“We’re delighted to announce Ruud van Nistelrooij as our new coach“, said in a statement the Sporting Director of PSV, John de Jong. “All of us, including Marcel Brands, who will be PSV’s new General Manager this summer, We are very confident in your ability. He is a great leader and his commitment and work ethic are second to none.“, he added.

The former striker will seek to make history in the PSVbut now as technical director, because in his time as a player he showed off with 62 goals in 67 games played as a Rojiblanco element between 1998 and 2001.

“I was convinced that I could make a career as a coach and originally I thought I needed another year to gain experiencebut sometimes things go a certain way and you realize that life is not completely controllable. This is the right time to take the next step“, mentioned Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Erick Gutierrez’s contract

It should be remembered that the Mexican Erick Gutierrez He still has a contract with the Farmers, since his relationship with the club he arrived at in 2018 ends until June 2030, so he will have to be trained by the former player of teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Hamburg.