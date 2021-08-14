The blockchain of Ergo and its cryptocurrency ERG have appeared on the radar of many recently, particularly within the community of Cardano, but what is Ergo (ERG)?

The Cryptonomist has contacted the team behind ErgoDEX, a decentralized exchange on Ergo, to answer a few questions about them DEX and on this innovative Proof of Work blockchain.

Hello. Since it is still a fairly unknown project, can you tell us what Ergo (ERG) is?

Ergo is a cryptocurrency Proof-of-Work (PoW) singular is a DeFi platform that builds on the first principles of Bitcoin with a practical, research-driven development model that prioritized useful features without compromising security. Ergo smart contracts are built on the “Extended UTXO” model, which offers a unique concept of data input, offering a radically different approach to providing robust and flexible encryption and easy and secure scripting on privacy-focused Sigma protocols. Ergo has several other innovative features, such as long-term maintenance deposit rent, which recovers ~ .13 erg every four years on unchanged coins.

The cryptographic part of ErgoScript is based on ‘Sigma Protocols’ and of course supports m-of-n threshold signature schemes, ring signatures and much more. With all of this in mind, ErgoScript and Ergo’s design could have a unique value as Contract Money with countless possible applications in the future.

Ergo is becoming quite popular within the Cardano community, what are the overlaps between these 2 blockchains?

Ergo’s main goal is to provide financial contracts efficiently and securely so that people can use them in a decentralized way and without any need for prior trust. The PoW fully compatible with Cardano can make a significant contribution to all developers of the Cardano ecosystem. Ergo is the first blockchain to adopt the smart contract language in an eUTxO (extended UTXO) model similar to that of Cardano. He is one of the few to have enabled NiPoPoWs since their genesis of lightweight Proof-of-Stake compatibility.

The main developer of Ergo, Alex Chepurnoy, also publishes academic papers as an IOHK researcher. Charles Hoskinson recognized Chepurnoy as an extraordinary researcher, so he invited him to collaborate on UTXO-based financial contracts. In addition to this collaborative research, Ergo and Cardano are also partners of EMURGO. This tech company provides solutions and support to its partners, such as the Yoroi wallet for these two blockchains.

Introduce ErgoDEX to our readers and tell us why you chose this particular blockchain to develop your DEX.

ErgoDEX is a non-custodial and decentralized exchange built on top of Ergo and Cardano. The eUTXO model shared by these blockchains allows the unique possibility of sharing liquidity between different types of exchanges on both the Ergo and Cardano ecosystems.

ErgoDEX is not only a simple decentralized AMM-type exchange, but also allows liquidity to be shared between order-books and AMM-type exchanges. So that people have access to both instant swaps and limit orders when using the exchange. Initial Coin Offerings – or ‘ICOs’ on ErgoDEX can also be much safer and more convenient because Ergo UTXO’s design allows for time-based swaps and buy-back guarantees – adding an extra layer of protection to the exchange. There will be many other features but we will tell you about them when the time comes.

Ergo and Cardano use the eUTXO model, which looks a bit like Bitcoin’s UTxO model and is different from Ethereum’s Account model. Can you tell us what eUTXO is and what are its advantages?

In UTXO, every object is immutable – coin groups cannot be “edited” as we usually do when we change an Account balance after a transaction. Instead, this balance is calculated from the history of the transaction itself, until those coins first came into existence.

This makes it much simpler security overall, because either a UTXO exists or it doesn’t exist. Conversely, with the Account model you need to carefully check that the account you are dealing with is in the state it should be, which is often done incorrectly. This feature also makes UTXO easier for off-chain protocols, such as sidechains and the Lightning Network.

The Account model makes it easier to memorize “status”, but easy doesn’t always mean better. With Ergo’s Extended UTXO model, state transitions are more explicit and clean – there are no unwanted surprises. It might be a bit more onerous to manage, but it’s much better and more straightforward in terms of security.

Thanks for your time, do you have any final comments? Where can people find you?

Thanks for this opportunity. UTXO-based financial contracts are new because Bitcoin’s UTXO design does not allow for chain or ring calculations, so it would not be possible to create complex smart contracts that power billions of different transactions. ErgoDEX is the first of its kind, a decentralized exchange based on UTXO that allows both AMM and Order Book exchanges without giving up the full custody of your funds.

