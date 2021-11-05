Ergon Line, the owner donates the company to his employees

VIADANA – He sells the company for a symbolic amount to some of his employees to avoid closure. The story of entrepreneurial generosity and a strong human sense comes from the Ergon Line of Viadana, a company specialized in the production of painting and cleaning rollers opened in 1991 by Angelo Re.

THE NEW OWNERS. The new owners of the company, with the passage that was sanctioned from the legal point of view a few days ago, are Monica Lodi Rizzini of Viadana, Mattia Morini of Cocoon, Paolo Rossi of Casalmaggiore and Michael Trentini of Campitello. In the division of roles Lodi Rizzini will be the legal representative and administrator, Morini the purchasing manager, Trentini the sales manager and Rossi the production manager, the latter three all Under 35. The company employs 19 people and the risk that everyone would find themselves unemployed was quite real.

«It was certainly a particular choice – says Re -, but which I am increasingly convinced was the best. You arrive at a certain point in your business life that you are faced with decisions to make. I thought that who better than those who work inside can continue with what I have done in 30 years. And so I did, selling the company to four of my employees who will continue with the business. I am 61 years old and I would like to live my next part of life doing something else ».

THE COMPANY HISTORY. The Ergon Line started from nothing, with the first offices in a mason’s box. Over the years the company has grown and expanded with the creation of the current headquarters in via dei Pioppi. The quality of the products supplied meant that the name of Re and his company was number one in the sector. «They had the strength and the courage to put that little bit extra into it. They are four people who work together and who have reorganized the company, always dynamic and ready to meet the needs of the market. I feel privileged because the value of my company has always been the people who work there and not the machinery. The world of brushes in Viadana is very vast but it is a somewhat closed sector, some of my competitors have not understood that the world does not revolve around them and us ».

How much has the world of work changed in recent years? “From globalization we are now returning to localization. My main suppliers are all within 250 kilometers. I too have implemented a sort of short chain in production and the results have arrived. We have become partners with our customers and not just suppliers. Once someone went to China for two cents less, now the lower price no longer matters, it matters the quality and that the product satisfies the entire supply chain. Our market is 50% Italian and 50% foreign and in some territories such as Northern Europe, for example, they choose our products because the handle is made of wood and therefore more eco-sustainable than the plastic one “.

Lodi Rizzini has been working at Ergon Line for 20 years and has been alongside the owner throughout the growth process. «Such a step for a classic entrepreneur is difficult, but Angelo has always put aside profit, he has always worked without showing off like other entrepreneurs in the city. The change of management matured over time and it was a gradual thing, then Mattia, Michael and Paolo arrived and the team was completed almost naturally ».

Morini, Rossi and Trentini, despite their young age, were not frightened by the increase in the load of responsibility. «We have to thank Angelo and Monica for trusting us. We were allowed to grow, our proposals were listened to and accepted from time to time. The thing that gave us the most confidence was this, to have a say in spite of our young age. Few entrepreneurs have these human skills, we were also allowed to make mistakes and when we did, it was seen as a path of growth ».

There are four of you, so even number, who is the last decision to make? «We have always said that Monica, due to her experience, will have the last word on everything and everyone is fine». The former owner, however, concludes with a smile “if they want my advice I’ll always be there”.