Eric Abidal humiliated in training by Messi, his anecdote provokes a laugh (video)

Leo Messi plays at PSG for almost a year now. The seven-time Ballon d’Or had left FC Barcelona to join the French capital after not being able to find a financial agreement to stay in Catalonia. While we thought that his association with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé would be most successful, things did not really go as planned. Indeed, the attacking trio of PSG disappointed and did not allow the Ile-de-France club to go further than the knockout stages of the Champions League. Author of 6 goals in Ligue 1 only, Messi was particularly in the eye of the storm.

But the Pulga reminded him recently, he intends to change the situation in the coming weeks with PSG. In the meantime, Messi will be able to take advantage of his well-deserved vacation to recharge the batteries. A Messi who will have to prepare in the best possible way for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. For Eric Abidal, if Messi is criticized at club level, he remains the best player he has ever seen.

Abidal, the hilarious anecdote

Eric Abidal played for FC Barcelona from 2007 to 2013. The former left side has therefore long been able to rub shoulders with Leo Messi. When he arrived in Catalonia from OL, Abidal was still a young player, just like Leo Messi, who was just starting his career.

And yet, Abidal was quickly able to realize the level of the Argentinian. He even told an anecdote on the subject on the set of Canal +. See instead:

Internet users comment

This unusual and hilarious sequence has been commented on quite a bit on social networks. We could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“You could say he broke your back”

“Messi is the best player of all time”

“Messi is quintupled to 35 against Estonia. Finalissima man of the match. And just last year Ballon d’Or + Copa America best player, scorer, passer, etc.”

“Messi is Messi, there was no better than him that’s all”

Leo Messi is expected to see quite a few changes coming next season at Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, the club of the capital will start a new project. The goal, to Frenchify the PSG workforce as much as possible. Luis Campos has arrived as Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s sports adviser and already has ideas in mind. Among them, finding a new coach while Mauricio Pochettino still has a year of contract with Paris.

A duel between Zinedine Zidane and Christophe Galtier would currently take place. Then, the PSG will finally be able to start announcing arrivals but especially departures. A long list of unwanted players has been made by Luis Campos. Summer will be hot in the capital.

