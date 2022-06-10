Eric Adams parties with Jennifer Lopez and reality TV stars

On Wednesday night, New York City Mayor Eric Adams continued his talks with high-profile reality TV stars.

Page Six reported that on a recent trip to Los Angeles, the mayor partied with Paris Hilton. Now we learn that he is also dating “Housewives.”

We’re told the nightlife mayor — who seems to spend as much time painting the city as he does governing it — got off a DC flight and headed straight to an intimate afterparty for the new movie. Jennifer Lopez, “Halftime,” arriving just after midnight.

According to spies, Adams chatted with Lopez for about five minutes at the “friends and family” late-night dinner at the new Avra ​​restaurant in Midtown, then he chatted with the stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Rapper French Montana, Ryan Seacrest and “a really tall, sexy woman” – presumably his girlfriend Aubrey Paige – were also at the party.

Hizzoner was attending an after party for Lopez’s new movie. Getty Images

Apparently, Hizzoner was still enjoying himself when J.Lo left around 1:30 a.m., and we’re told the singer stopped by his table to say goodbye.

The mayor was due to speak before the premiere, we are told, but his flight from the capital – where he had spoken with lawmakers about the gun violence – was delayed.

Meanwhile, earlier at the screening of the documentary – which covers Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance and opened the Tribeca festival – fashionistas were surprised to see Anna Wintour in an unusually needy moment low maintenance, sitting on the lobby stairs before the movie started.

Earlier in the night, Lopez missed a call from boyfriend Ben Affleck as she walked the carpet to her premiere. AFP via Getty Images

Another spy was amused to notice that Lopez’s recurring love interest Ben Affleck called out the superstar as she walked the red carpet.

“I saw it pop up on her phone,” they said, “she didn’t answer because she was taking pictures and doing interviews.”

And under what name is his number saved in his phone? Benny, Bae, Finance 3/6, Gigli? No. Ben Affleck.