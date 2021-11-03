Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York is pro-Bitcoin

Yesterday Eric Adams was elected as the new mayor of New York. During the election campaign Adams had explicitly claimed to be favorable to Bitcoin.

Indeed, he had promised to make the city “the center of Bitcoin” if he was elected.

Eric Adams, landslide victory for Pro-Bitcoin mayor

Adams seemed to be the favorite candidate from the start, both because he was always at the head of the Democratic Party primaries and because he could count on a broad consensus in the most populous neighborhoods of the city.

Yesterday’s victory was overwhelming: 673,826 votes, equal to 67.2% of voters, against only 282,655 votes of the Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa (28.2%).

Adams therefore now has a broad consensus on the part of the population, which could make it easier for him to achieve his goals.

The program for New York

However, he must face a difficult situation, given that the management of his predecessor Bill De Blasio, also a Democrat, ended with many shadows, due to harmful effects of the pandemic, many job losses, skyrocketing housing and rental prices, high income inequality, and a poor transportation system.

Adams gained widespread support especially among homeowners voters, and focused his campaign on fighting gun violence and improving security, having previously been a captain in the local police. It plans spending cuts of $ 500 million annually.

In light of all this, it is difficult to imagine that the new mayor will put his own at the center of attention crypto project for the city of New York, but to tell the truth, the famous local stock exchanges (NYSE and Nasdaq) would probably only need a favorable context to be able to fully engage in crypto markets as well.

Adams would like to turn New York into a center for life sciences, cybersecurity, self-driving cars and drones, and Bitcoin.

New York hub for Bitcoin

The US financial system, of which the city is already the undisputed center, has long been committed to opening up and spreading to the crypto markets, therefore it may not be necessary to do much to transform it into crypto financial center of the USA, and perhaps of the world.

The city already seems to have all the credentials to become one, and probably just needs a favorable context, and clear regulations in this regard. In this regard, it seems that the US government itself is trying to accelerate, so it may not take long before the regulatory framework makes it possible for financial institutions to operate without problems in the crypto sector as well. Most likely it is not months, but years nonetheless, however now Adams has four years to carry out what he promised.