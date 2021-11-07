Eric Adams will receive his first three salaries in Bitcoin

Eric Adams is the new mayor of New York. No surprise, therefore, compared to the predictions of the eve which gave the former policeman clearly preferred to the republican rival, Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels. A victory arrived with a very wide margin, almost forty percentage points and that makes him the second African American mayor in the history of the Big Apple, more than thirty years after David Dinkins.

With his election, New York could soon give life to an intense transformation, in the name of monetary innovation. Adams, in fact, it is a fervent supporter of digital assets. So much so that it has placed the idea of ​​making New York a real cryptographic hub among its programmatic lines. A role for which he is already ready to challenge You love me.

Eric Adams, the first three salaries will be in Bitcoin

Since the beginning of his experience, the new mayor seems willing to bet strongly on Bitcoin. So much so that he declared that he had opted for the receipt of his first three salaries in virtual money. He did so in particular by replying with a tweet to a message from Francis Suarez, namely the mayor of Miami who recently won the front pages of the newspapers for the many measures aimed at making the city of Florida a real global center of cryptocurrencies.

Adams’ response presents itself as a challenge, so much so that it pushes itself into a challenging forecast: it will be New York that will take on the role of global financial innovation guide. The challenge was therefore launched.

The cards of New York

It should also be emphasized that New York can boast notable arrows for his bow. The city, in fact, is home to the NYSE and Nasdaq, which are two of the main stock markets in the world. Which can add a long line of leading companies in the crypto scene. However, they are counterbalanced by regulatory bodies and judicial authorities that do not seem well disposed towards cryptocurrencies.

The reference is in particular to Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, has long been engaged in some sort of crusade. During which he ordered the closure of two companies engaged in cryptocurrency loans, Nexo Financial LLC and Celsius Network LLC. This kind of opposition, however, does not seem to worry Adams particularly. As the statements made immediately after his electoral triumph amply demonstrate.

Anthony Pompliano’s comment

The skirmishes between Eric Adams and Francis Suarez still gave the right to Anthony Pompliano, a well-known Bitcoin evangelist, to express his satisfaction. According to “The Pomp”, in fact, the really important thing is not that New York or Miami wins, but that there is a real competition to make these cities the major global center of digital assets.

The challenge that lies ahead, in fact, is destined to act as a real advertising campaign at zero cost for the sector. Giving further impetus to the discussion now underway also in public opinion regarding digital assets. A further step towards that mass adoption that remains the main goal of all those who operate on the cryptographic scene.

In fact, for the ideologues of financial innovation, it does not matter that there is a real center, an aspiration that, on the contrary, would conflict with the decentralization requests advocated from the beginning by Satoshi Nakamoto. Rather that cryptocurrencies become the center of finance, revolutionizing and democratizing the sector.

