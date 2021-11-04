Eric Adams wins, will he keep the ‘Bitcoin Center’ promise?

Eric Adams. Source: screenshot, Instagram / ericadamsfornyc

Former police captain of New York, Eric Adams, was elected the new mayor of the city in an overwhelming election, raising doubts about the position the official will adopt towards the cryptocurrencies and whether it will keep the promises made during its successful campaign. (Updated at 4:54 PM UTC with additional quotes from Eric Adams.)

The Democrat, who will take office on January 1, as the second black mayor of the country’s most populous city, has vowed to implement policies that reflect the needs of working and middle-class residents of the Big Apple.

Adams told his supporters at the victory party in Brooklyn, “New York has chosen one of you tonight, one of ours. I am you. I am you, “after initial results showed he had beaten Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, the Associated Press reported.

He also said: “After years of praying, hoping, struggling and work, we are headed for the town hall.”

Meanwhile, in a speech given by Adams last June, the then-candidate also told voters that one of his priorities would be to ensure New York attracts cutting-edge new technologies and businesses, including companies focused on cryptocurrencies. .

“I promise you that in a year you will see a different city. We will bring the businesses here. We will become the center of life sciences, the center of cybersecurity, the center of self-driving cars and drones, the center of bitcoin, the center of all technology, “he said.

Also, referring to the notoriously pro-crypto mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, Adams said, “Miami, you’ve had your run. We report our activities “.

And now, Mayor-elect Eric Adams has told Bloomberg Radio that he wanted to turn New York into a crypto-friendly city and has wagered a “friendly race” with the Mayor of Miami, who was the first to create a so-called CityCoin token.

“He has a MiamiCoin that is doing very well – we will be looking in the direction to make it happen,” Adams said. He promised to “look at what is stopping the growth of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in our city.”

Meanwhile, Suarez, who was looking for a second term as a Republican candidate, also won the election for mayor of his city overwhelmingly. After his win, Suarez announced he would take his next “100% bitcoin” salary.

____

