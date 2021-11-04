Eric Bana, sinless actor

The Australian star’s career, from her beginnings as a TV comedian, to Hollywood success and her return to the big screen with the thriller Who is Sinless – The Dry, out on 11 November.

Eric Banadinović, of a Croatian father and German mother, who grew up in Melbourne and became, in the early 2000s, one of the most sought after leading men of Hollywood, has followed a similar path to that of many other colleagues: from comedy to drama.

This is probably not known, given that Eric Bana it comes from Australia and not the United States. The US has a strong influence on us, we know the life, death and miracles of people like Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey And Robin Williams, from their beginnings as comedians to evolving into dramatic actors who can command the screen. Australia, which regularly churns out the likes of Mel Gibson, Russell Crowe And Chris Hemsworth, it is still a distant land and does not have the same impact on the collective consciousness.

Yet, as we said, Eric Bana has followed the same path as these noble names, from his beginnings as a stand-up and television comedian (his imitations of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise And Sylvester Stallone in the transmission Full Frontal) to the passage, thus obligated, to the roles of a “serious” actor.

The electrocution on the road to Damascus (there is always one, we also talked about Edgar Wright) comes as a teenager in front of Interceptor, alias Mad Max, aka Mel Gibson dressed in leather at the wheel of a racing car in the Australian Outback. Arid, desert and incredibly cinematic places that Bana would land some time later (read: forty years) in Who is without sin – The Dry, thriller by Robert Connolly coming November 11th for Notorious Pictures, which brings him back to us today in an absolute leading role after a decade of less prominent choices than in the beginning.

We said: the very young Eric sees Mel Gibson and shouts “Me too!”, Demonstrating a certain talent for acting already in those years. In 1991 he began to hold some stand-up shows, but the consecration came a few years later with the broadcast Full Frontal (1993-1997). After the failed attempt to run a show all by himself (Eric, 1996), Bana made his film debut with the Australian comedy Home Sweet Home. It is 1997 and things are about to change.

In that same year, Eric Bana is approached by the director Andrew Dominik, which offers him the starring role in Chopper. This is the biopic of the Australian criminal Chopper Read, who personally recommends Bana to the director, who has long been looking for a convincing protagonist. Bana turns to zero, puts on thirteen kilos and convinces critics with his very first dramatic interpretation. From there it’s all downhill: in 2001 it arrives Black Hawk Down, in which Ridley Scott I write it on the advice of Russell Crowe. 2003 is the year of Finding Nemo (he is the one to give voice to the Anchor shark), but above all it is the year of Hulk, definitive consecration as a Hollywood protagonist.

Eric Bana always puts in that extra effort and the intelligence to choose roles that are also challenges. For Black Hawk Down you put on a diet (the kilos of Chopper they wouldn’t have left alone), he works out, trains with Delta Force at Fort Bragg. For Troy (2004) takes fencing and riding lessons. For Hulk he is injected with an experimental serum and turns green. No, that’s not true, but certainly Bana is drawn to the psychological complexity of Bruce’s character Bana Banner and takes it very seriously. So much so that it disfigured Edward Norton, who would inherit the role a few years later, taking it just as seriously but making a little impression of what he’s trying too hard.

In those years he tells Empire that he is “happy” with every single role he has played up to that moment, including that of Ettore in Troy (a success with the public but certainly not with critics). And how to blame him? In ten years Eric Bana had gone from television sketches to being the top name of several American blockbusters. Like Munich (2005), which sees him acting for Steven Spielberg (and if you become the protagonist for Spielberg something right you did). Like The other woman of the king, next to Scarlett Johansson And Natalie Portman. Like Star Trek, in which it is her villain Nero, a desperate, vengeful yet never speckish Romulan, who steals the show.

We are now in 2009 and at this point something changes again. Eric Bana is no longer at the top of the Hollywood machine as in the previous decade. In 2011 he plays Hanna from Joe Wright, from which the Amazon series of the same name was then taken. The film is a good success, but he is not the real protagonist. Same thing goes for Lone Survivor (2013) of Peter Berg. In 2014 we find it in Deliver us from evil, a horror by Scott Derrickson which gives him a new leading role, although not at the top like a few years before. After another luxury guest star role in King Arthur – The Power of the Sword from Guy Ritchie, is the role of con man John Meehan in the series Dirty John to remind everyone of the qualities and charisma that had made him an unlikely star in the late 90s.

And so we come to Who is without sin – The Dry. His role in Robert Connolly’s film, based on the novel by Jane Harper, has the characteristics of the “great return”. First, it is a return to the homeland both on and off the screen, in the sense that the plot sees a distinguished detective returning to the village (Kiewarra, Victoria) to investigate an apparent murder-suicide linked to old blood events in which he had been personally involved. Secondly, it is a showcase for his talent and that magnetic gaze that draws all the attention and leads the scene.

In the complex character of Aaron Falk, fought yet determined to do the right thing, we find Bruce Banner, Ettore, but also the Avner of Munich. We find an actor that perhaps we had forgotten a little, but who has always been there, digging a niche with extreme professional dignity, even without the jokes and jokes of the past. Who is without sin – The Dry it sounds like a warning to all those who have not dedicated a thought to Eric Bana since time immemorial: “I am always here and now I will show it to you”.

Mostly, The Dry it’s the classic one man show, is the “mature role”, that of a western anti-hero who fights against everything and everyone in order to obtain justice and peace. It is a part that could make various manufacturers’ antennas again and, together with Dirty John, to open the doors of a well-deserved return to Bana. Only time will tell; for now let’s enjoy this movie and this older Eric Bana, with more personal scars and always charismatic.

Who is without sin – The Dry will be released in Italian cinemas on November 11, distributed by Notorious Pictures. On Moobie (at this link) it is already possible to buy tickets for the film.