Eric del Castillo reacts to the marriage proposal that Ana Gabriel made to his daughter Kate

After during a concert in Los Angeles as part of the tour called ‘For the Love of You: World Tour’, the famous Ana Gabriel he declared his love to the daughter of the first actor, Eric del Castillo and even proposed to her; now the actor reacted to what happened.

It was in an interview on the evening show, ‘First hand’where Don Eric del Castillo said he had a very good relationship with his daughters, so he gracefully took the marriage proposal to his daughter Castle Kate.

“Yes, they did talk to me, I didn’t hear that, well, how many have not proposed to her? he commented between laughs.

Here is the video in which Eric del Castillo reacts to the marriage proposal that Ana Gabriel made to her daughter Kate:

revealed that his biggest dream is that their daughters, one day find a good life partner, with whom they are very much in love and who makes them very happy, “I would be happy if I saw them already with a husband, well married, that he takes care of them, that he pampers them, in short, I do not tell them to keep them because they have enough quality to support themselves ”, he claimed.

Regarding what was said by Internet users about the preferences of the beloved Kate del Castillo, her father opined, “They make her even a lesbian, they don’t even grind her anymore, for God’s sake, if I didn’t know my daughter, in short, they are full-blown gossip.”

She shared that her daughter is currently very focused on her work, “Right now she is working on her character, she is very focused on her role as Ana Karenina”he detailed.

Finally, he pointed out that he will respect, as he has done so far, every decision of his daughters, “no, they have not managed to have a firm partner, nowadays everyone decides as they want, but I also respect her way of thinking”, concluded.