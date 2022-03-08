Eric del Castillo reacts to the marriage proposal that his daughter Kate received from Ana Gabriel

Eric del Castillo with Kate del Castillo / Mexico Agency

Don Eric del Castillo could not help but join the comments that have emerged after Ana Gabriel gave Kate del Castillo a compliment during one of her concerts in the United States.

In a video broadcast on networks, the interpreter of “Simply friends” declared her love for the actress, thanking her for her presence in the front row, saying:

“He is going to leave soon, he has some projects that I am almost about to ask him to marry me so he can get me out of work […] I love you, thanks for coming.”

After the statement that went viral, the first actor expressed his love and respect for Ana during the interview granted to the program Windowing.

“We have admired her for years, I love how she sings! Yes, very nice, very pretty, and I don’t have the pleasure of meeting her personally, but of course my admiration for her,” said Mr. Eric.

And regarding the compliment that his famous daughter received, Del Castillo added: “Kate’s seems funny to me, well, what a good stitch, right? It was a good stitch, she told us (Kate) nothing else and we died laughing.”

Finally, the actor said he was very proud of the admiration his daughters provoke, thus avoiding referring directly to Kate. “Yes, yes, why not? I am very happy that all kinds of people love my daughters,” he concluded.