Eric Kay is found guilty in the death of Tyler Skaggs and faces decades in prison | baseball 123

Eric Kay, former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, was found guilty for his role in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.

Kay was accused of providing Skaggs with the opioid fentanyl, which was determined to have caused the 27-year-old pitcher’s death at a hotel near Dallas, Texas.

A jury of 10 women and two men found him guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury. With the verdict, she faces the possibility of spending decades in prison.

In this regard, Skaggs’s widow, Carli, wept as she left the courtroom, as did Kay’s mother, Sandy.

“I’m in shock,” Sandy Kay said shortly after the verdict was read.

Kay’s sentencing is scheduled for June 28. Her attorney, Reagan Wynn, said the appeal will be resolved closer to her sentencing date.

In a statement after the verdict, Rusty Hardin, an attorney for the Skaggs family, said civil lawsuits against the Angels and Kay would continue.

“We have no doubt that the Angels knew what Eric Kay was doing, the team is morally and legally responsible for his conduct,” Hardin said. “In upcoming civil cases, we look to the team to be held accountable. While this verdict is the beginning of seeing justice served, it is a poignant reminder of a very sad day in the life of the Tyler family.”

He added: “It’s obviously a bad day for the Angels, who have given our National Game a black eye.”

For their part, Skaggs’ family released their own statement, saying “Tyler was the light of our family. He is gone, and nothing can bring him back. We are relieved that justice has been served.”

The two-week trial explored drug use among major leaguers, several of whom, in testifying, admitted to acquiring opioids from Kay.

Matt Harvey, a former New York Mets pitcher who was Skaggs’ teammate with the Angels in 2019, spoke about his own cocaine use, as well as his use of opioids. He and others portrayed Kay as a team employee who was known for being able to get players the drugs they were looking for, even as he dealt with his own pill addiction.

In a statement from the Angels, team president John Carpino said the organization is grateful that MLB has updated its drug policies in the wake of Skaggs’ death.

“The players’ testimony was incredibly difficult for our organization to hear,” Carpino said, “and is a reminder that too often drug use and addiction are hidden.”

Although the 32-year-old Harvey, who admitted to sharing opioids with Skaggs, received immunity in exchange for his testimony, he could still face Major League discipline.

Source: The New York Times