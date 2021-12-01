Eric Zemmour from explosive alchemist of politics to caricature

But really this nervous little man who speaks snapping, his voice perpetually angry, his eyes downcast as he leafs through the text of his speech, which appeared yesterday from the dim light of a corner of a waiting room library of an old law firm, can become the President of the French Republic? Éric Zemmour, at the height of a feverish media escalation that at times seemed irresistible, has finally declared himself a candidate for the presidential race next April. He did it with a ten-minute speech to the nation, the grave tones, the fate of history looming. There is a country that no longer recognizes itself to be saved, where the true French live as exiles in their home, where a human “grand remplacement” is taking place: Arabs and blacks are invading Europe, whites are destined to become a minority.

The clip of his apocalyptic epiphany, although immediately released on Youtube, seemed to come out of a light newsreel of the thirties and forties, his image studiously superimposed on that of Marshal Pétain, head of collaborationist France with the Nazis and at the same time that of General De Gaulle, leader of France which rebelled against the Nazis. A short circuit that only the confusion of recent years makes possible, with the digital fragmentation of contemporary political discourse that grinds everything, as seen in the spectacular images that in the Zemmourian clip alternate with the hollow face of this man with a fatal posture.

The douce France in black and white, of the smiling and youthful Jean Gabin, Alain Delon, Belmondo and of course Brigitte Bardot. But also Johnny Holliday, Charles Aznavour and even Georges Brassens. Zemmour chewed his words and seemed to say: do you grandparents remember her? Did mom and dad tell you guys about it? And then of course, Joan of Arc, Louis XIV, Napoleon Bonaparte. An emotional synthesis of lost and symbolic France that the new explosive alchemist of politics wants to bring back to life for the use of the nostalgic and the lost. All, even France of Concorde and nuclear power plants, exhibited on the soundtrack of the second movement of Beethoven’s seventh. What according to Wagner represents an “apotheosis of dance”.

But what is the dance that Zemmour is moving? Certainly that of historical imitation. Smashed, up to caricature. De Gaulle said in his appeal of 18 June 1940: “France is going through the most terrible crisis in its history, its independence and its soul are threatened with destruction … But the last word has not been said”. The book by Zemmour, with which he began his ride in September, is entitled “France has not said the last word” and yesterday, in the appeal for the Elysée, he articulated the concept: “It is no longer time to reform France but to save it… We will not allow ourselves to be dominated, subdued, conquered, colonized… we will not be replaced ”.

Éric Zemmour’s proclamation to the Nation, however, came at the worst moment, when his star began to wane in the polls and in the degradation of his public image. The symbolic climax came last Saturday in Marseille, where a woman approached his car and when he rolled down the window she showed him her middle finger. He promptly replied with another middle finger accompanied by an angry: “… and very deep”. Much worse had happened in recent months but as always happens the pecoreccio anecdote prevailed, for three days nothing else was discussed. He apologized for the unprofessional gesture in comparison with which, however, the famous horns of Giovanni Leone to the students who contested him now seem an innocent move from a superstitious Neapolitan; in the case of Zemmour that finger appeared instead as the sign of an elitist contempt.

The last days of the hyperactive polemicist have been studded with a precipice of image. Mocked in Marseille, marginalized in London on 19 and 20 November where he was denied the room of the Royal Institution, next to Westminster, reserved for weeks and he was diverted to a modest Ibis hotel. Mayor Sadiq Khan of Pakistani origin defined him as an unwelcome person, “like all those who incite hatred for the color of the skin”. On the other hand, he was repeatedly denounced and even convicted of incitement to racial hatred. Not even populist Nigel Farage, initiator of the Brexit movement, wanted to see it.

What will happen in France will be better understood next Saturday at the Zenith in Paris where Zemmour will hold his first big meeting after the nomination. Surprise and elite support is announced, Le Monde also speaks today of original figures of the intellectual gauche alongside exponents of the economic elite, in spite of the candidate’s declared populism. Its big sponsor is the financier Vincent Bolloré with his chain of televisions and newspapers that make it a kind of French Murdoch. What is certain is that Zemmour has divided the camp of the extreme right for forty years dominated by the Le Pen clan (father and daughter) and also a little that of the once Gaullist right which will hold its primaries for days to designate the challenger for the Elysée. In the polls, Marine Le Pen is back ahead of Zemmour, but the road is still long and full of unknowns. The only one who has already taken a definite advantage from this brawl is Emmanuel Macron.