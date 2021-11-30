Eric Zemmour is a candidate “to save France”

It is now official: Eric Zemmour is a candidate in the next French presidential elections. The announcement, in the air for months now, came with a video broadcast on social media, announced well in advance by the staff. A non-news, useful more to relaunch the image of an outsider in search of legitimacy following the recent collapse in public opinion.

The ultraconservative columnist and journalist appears seated, reading a text, to a background of classical music. Absurdly in his speech steeped in national pride, in the return of France to the French, in the announcement of a candidacy because “it is no longer time to reform France but to save it”, he chooses to be accompanied by the seventh symphony of the Teutonic Ludwig van Beethoven . In less than ten minutes all the themes most dear to the Zemmourian pantheon are found. The speech is alternated with images, first in black and white then in color. Zemmour recalls the France of yesteryear, that of Napoleon and General Charles de Gaulle, but also Brigitte Bardot and Alain Delon. “A country that your children miss without even knowing it”, says the candidate before moving on to the present day: “For decades our governments of the right and left have led us on the fatal path of decline and decadence “. Meanwhile, the images begin to show clashes during demonstrations, Femen protests, immigrants and banlieues.

After the ride in the polls of recent months, launched by a media pumping that saw him in the second round together with President Emmanuel Macron, the Zemmour phenomenon has deflated. According to a survey carried out by Ifop for the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, the former Figaro columnist would have lost two to three points, slipping between 14 and 15%, behind Marine Le Pen (19-20%) and the president Emmanuel Macron, stable in first place between 25 and 28%. Zemmour pays for the overexposure, but also for the shots that accompanied his omnipresence on the small screens of France. Like when he said that having “a 100 square meter apartment in Paris” is not for rich or when he pointed a rifle (obviously unloaded) at journalists during a visit to the Milipol salon dedicated to security, exclaiming “Don’t mess around anymore, eh ! “. The accusations of xenophobia, homophobia and historical revisionism (which in the past have already earned him two sentences for inciting racial discrimination and religious hatred) begin to make the scaffolding built to launch the race to the Elysée creak.

The columnist now appears nervous, unable to handle criticism and attacks. Like when a few days ago in Marseille he replied to a demonstrator who showed him the middle finger with the same gesture. The skid too many, interpreted by many as the demonstration of the lack of presidential stature of a figure now accustomed to making his way through sensationalism. The mea culpa arrived via social media, where Zemmour recognized an “inelegant” and inappropriate gesture. Meanwhile, his rivals rub their hands together. Especially on the right.

“The transformation from polemicist to presidential candidate did not happen,” said Le Pen, who breathes a sigh of relief to see his rival as he trudges leaving him room. Zemmour is unable to take off the clothes of an easy-going commentator. But with today’s announcement, a new stage opens, which brings the new candidate officially on the track of the race at the Elysée.

In the coming months, the columnist will continue to ride the warhorses that made him known to the general French public: immigration and anti-Islam. The cardinal points of his thought, on which to orient the compass towards the presidency. On the first, the line is clear and clear: “We must stop legal and illegal immigration,” he declared from the Lille stage at the beginning of October. The promise is to expel the two million immigrants who arrived during the mandate of President Emmanuel Macron (a figure disputed by several fact-checking services) to put an end to what he calls “madness”. But the project looks beyond and aims to “remake the French” through a process of “assimilation” necessary to integrate the foreigners present in France. “It means becoming French, dressing like the French, giving your children a French name,” the reporter said in October during a debate with the leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon on BfmTv. For this Zemmour proposes to restore a law of 1803 decided at the time by Napoleon to prohibit the use of foreign names. “I find it sad that after three generations a child is still called Mohammed”, he explained to France 2. The proposal winks at the right of identity by embracing the theory of the “great replacement” developed by Renaud Camus which would see the European people threatened by the new flows migrants destined to gradually replace it. “The great replacement is neither a myth nor a conspiracy but an implacable process” reads in his latest book, “France has not said its last word,” which has sold more than 250,000 copies.

Provocation or political program? The question in France is being asked by many and the answer could arrive in the next few weeks, crucial for convincing the electorate and filling the many gaps that remain in a still incomplete program.

The controversial ultraconservative columnist in recent weeks has tried to strengthen his credibility, working above all on economic proposals, the true Achilles heel. The focus is entirely on purchasing power, defined by 45% of the French as the most important theme of the electoral campaign according to a survey by Odoxa for Europe 1. Zemmour speaks first of all to the yellow vests, citizens of that peripheral insurgent France in 2018 against the rise in petrol prices. In case of victory, the former journalist from the Figaro promises to remove his driver’s license in points and to revise the speed limits on some road sections of the country. Instead, he proposes to the business class to radically cut production taxes, with particular attention to small and medium-sized enterprises. On the retirement age, however, the idea is to raise the threshold to 64 years, two more than the current one, among the lowest in Europe. Nothing revolutionary at the moment.

The European Union is a pretext to return to identity issues, those of a France that risks “dissolving” into Macron’s “chimera”. The president is “the man of happy globalization, he thinks that borders must never be closed” said Zemmour at the beginning of October speaking to the microphones of Europe 1. However, Paris must no longer leave the Euro, contrary to what was claimed in 2013 at Belgian newspaper L’Echo. Le Pen’s strategy, which in 2017 centered its program on Frexit and failed miserably, has served Zemmour, who now maintains an underlying Euroscepticism without going too far.

The coronavirus crisis is instead a pretext used by Macron to divert attention from the real important issues. “Covid perette to change the agenda in the media”, he explained to France info a few days ago. For this, the green pass will be immediately canceled in case of victory.

Tonight Zemmour will speak on the microphones of the Tf1 news program, where more details will be given on his program, before the great Parisian meeting next Sunday, organized the day after the Republican congress during which the center-right candidate will be chosen.