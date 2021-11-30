Eric Zemmour is running for the presidency of the Republic: “It’s time to save France” – The video

Eric Zemmour is running for president of France. The far-right polemicist has announced that he will run for the Elysée in a live broadcast on his YouTube channel showing images of multiracial crowds, of accidents during demonstrations, of attacks in front of schools. Then the faces of Charles de Gaulle, Joan of Arc, Louis XIV, Georges Brassens, Charles Aznavour, Johnny Hallyday, Brigitte Bardot paraded. “So that our children do not know barbarism, our daughters are not veiled, so that the French feel at home again, I have decided to run for the presidency of the Republic,” Zemmour solemnly announced. Which then evoked the France of Joan of Arc and Napoleon, “the one we no longer recognize: this is why I have decided like you to take our destiny in hand”.

For Zemmour “it is no longer the time to reform France but to save it. I believed that a politician would take over the flame that I would send him. I said to myself, ‘to each his own profession’, but I changed my mind, it was an illusion. Like you, I no longer have faith and have decided to take our destiny in hand. I understood that no politician will have the courage to save the country from the tragic fate that awaits him ». The candidate accused “all governments of the right and left” of having done nothing: “You have not moved, yet you have the feeling that you are no longer at home, you are exiled even from within. For a long time you believed you were the only ones to see it, to hear it, to think it … for a long time you did not dare to say what you saw and you did not dare to see what you saw. You no longer recognize your country, that country you are looking for everywhere and which is disappearing. You have not left your country but it is as if your country has left you ».

Who is Eric Zemmour

“A little bit of Donald Trump, a little bit of Enrico Michetti and a little of Beppe Grillo too, to listen to François Hollande”, he wrote Business Italians. In summary: a tribune of the people. Journalist, TV presenter and, above all, polemicist, Zemmour was born in 1958 in Montreuil, near Paris, to a family of Algerian Jews who fled the colony during the war of independence. He graduated from the Institut d’études politiques de Paris and then embarked on a career as a political journalist, writing on Le Quotidien de Paris come on Le Figaro, the leading French conservative newspaper. He has always been characterized by a nationalist and sovereign political vision, strongly oriented to the right, while not sparing himself in criticizing conservative politicians. Frequent target of his criticisms was the former president, Jacques Chirac, to whom Zemmour dedicated the biography “The man who did not love himself”, published in 2002. In 2014 his most controversial writing was published Suicide française, a real manifesto of Zemmour’s thought. Here, the journalist states that reception policies, openness to migrants and European integration have ended up sacrificing politically correct and traditional French values. As if that weren’t enough, he has repeatedly promoted the “Great Replacement” theory, which envisions a conspiracy to replace white Europeans with African immigrants in the coming decades.

